Where is Jason Hoppy now? Discover his life after Bethenny Frankel

In 2010, Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel’s marriage made headlines. However, two years later, the pair’s separation turned to tabloid fodder, marking the beginning of a lengthy divorce process. While Bethenny often speaks about the tumultuous marriage, many are curious about Jason’s current whereabouts as he maintains a low-key profile.

Although most people know Bethenny Frankel for her reality TV career and successful entrepreneurial ventures, others recognise her for her high-profile marriage to ex-husband Jason. Although Hoppy prefers a private lifestyle, Frankel’s mention of him on her podcast constantly sparks scrutiny into his life after their divorce.

Jason Hoppy’s profile summary

Full name Jason Michael Hoppy Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1971 Age 53 years old (As of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Scranton Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bethenny Frankel Children 1 Parents Carol and Robert M. Hoppy Profession Reality TV star, medical sales representative, former realtor Net worth $5 million

Who is Jason Hoppy?

Jason gained notoriety for starring alongside Frankel in The Real Housewives of New York City and Bethenny Ever After.

Although the couple was married for about two years, their relationship has made news for years. In an April 2024 episode of her podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, she shared the untold story of her experience as Hoppy’s wife, saying:

I was not happy in the relationship. However, I kept going because I was naïve and doing a TV show.

Exploring Jason Hoppy’s roots

Hoppy, (53 as of January 2025), was born on 10 September 1971 in New York City, New York, USA. His parents are Carol and Robert M. Hoppy. Jason allegedly holds a business degree from the University of Scranton.

How did Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy meet?

Frankel and Hoppy met at a New York City bar (Tenjune) in late 2008. After dating for 11 months, they tied the knot in a lavish televised wedding in 2010. However, the pair’s relationship was far from perfect as they separated in December 2012.

In January 2013, she filed for divorce, which was followed by a temporary custody agreement in 2014 and a financial settlement in 2016.

Nonetheless, Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel’s divorce was not finalised until January 2021 due to child custody disputes. In a previous podcast episode, the television personality revealed she was not attracted to Jason during their first meeting.

I was not interested in him; I just allowed the societal pressure of getting married and having kids to get to me. I was a broke woman in her late 30s who desired to be wanted.

Jason Hoppy’s run-in with the law

According to ABC News, Jason was arrested in his apartment in January 2017 for allegedly harassing his ex-wife. Although he denied the accusations, Hoppy was charged with first-degree harassment and fourth-degree stalking. Frankel was also granted a restraining order against him.

Did Jason Hoppy lose custody of Bryn?

The ex-couple welcomed their daughter Bryn Hoppy on 8 May 2010. She documented her motherhood journey on Bethenny Ever After.

As documented by Page Six, Hoppy agreed to joint custody of Bryn in 2021 after contending with Frankel for years due to the issue. He purportedly said during a legal proceeding:

I am removing myself from the fight for our child’s sake. I also want to safeguard my emotional and mental peace.

How much is Jason Hoppy’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hoppy is worth $5 million. He reportedly amassed most of his early fortune as a real estate agent. Jason later transitioned to a medical sales executive before starring in two reality TV shows.

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband allegedly received almost $12,000 as spousal support from her for over a year before a judge ruled against it for years. Hoppy also received child support from the podcaster from 2012 till late 2021.

Jason Hoppy’s ex-wife, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is an American YouTube star, TV personality, author, and entrepreneur. In 2005, she was the runner-up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

Outside television, Frankel is the founder of the philanthropic organisation BStrong and the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. She hosts two podcasts and has authored four self-help books.

FAQs

Bethenny has shared lesser-known facts about her past marriage to Jason in the years following their divorce in 2021. Here are some frequently asked questions about the ex-pair:

What is happening with Jason Hoppy?

The ex-celebrity spouse now prefers to lead a private lifestyle away from social media and paparazzi. Little is known about his current professional life.

Who is Jason Hoppy married to now?

Jason Hoppy is allegedly single. Various sources report he resides in New York City, New York, USA.

Is Bethenny Frankel a billionaire?

According to TheThings, Bethenny Frankel’s net worth is $80 million. Her income is attributed to her successful ventures in the entertainment industry and lucrative business deals.

How many husbands has Bethenny Frankel had?

The businesswoman has been in two unsuccessful marriages with Peter Sussman (m. 1996; div. 1997) and Jason Hoppy (m. 2010; div. 2021).

Jason Hoppy rose to stardom after marrying the former The Real Housewives of New York City star, Bethenny Frankel. However, their association has been marred by a messy divorce and relentless legal battles. The ex-husband largely stays away from the limelight.

