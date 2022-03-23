What is the difference between a house cat and a lion? What do you think are the most dangerous animals in the world? The creatures come in different sizes, and their level of damage is unfathomable. So buckle up as we unveil the list.

We are evaluating the most dangerous animals in the world by assessing their levels of damage. We also highlight the reasons that make them the most dangerous creatures. Is it a sharp sting, venomous poison or piercing fangs? Read on to find out more.

25 most dangerous animals

What is the deadliest animal in the world? This list refers to sources and data from the World Health Organization and the Centre for Disease Control to explore super dangerous animals. This list is anchored on the levels of damage and fatalities involved.

25. African buffalo

The African buffalo is the only species of the wild cow found in Africa. It is characterized by its heavy ridged horns, which it uses to fight predators and gain dominance against other males.

The African buffalo is also known for being naturally aggressive. Its massive size is intimidating and a feature that helps as a defence mechanism.

24. Sydney funnel-web spider

Sydney funnel-web spiders are found in Sydney within a 100-mile radius. They are packed with venom comprising toxic proteins which overload the body's nervous system. The poison overloads the body's nervous system, and the exposure leads to death within 15 minutes.

23. Deer

One would be convinced that deers are innocent herbivores and are nothing close to dangerous. However, they are linked to more deaths in the USA in reality. More than 58,000 people are implicated in deer-involved vehicle collisions every year, and approximately 440 people are killed by deers annually.

The mortality number makes them qualify to be among the most dangerous animals in the world.

22. Tiger

Tigers are dominant in India. Their attacks on humans are relatively rare, estimated at 40 to 50 fatalities annually. These deaths are predominantly attributed to conflicts involving agricultural lands and livestock. Nonetheless, the number of humans murdered is connected to a single predatory tiger.

21. Brown bear

Brown bears are believed to be more aggressive than other examples of bears. Research on bear attacks between 2000 and 2016 revealed that 96% of attacks involved them. The attacks were related to the growing human population and global warming, which resulted in expanded brown bear ranges.

20. Golden poison frog

The golden poison frog does not grow more than 2.3 inches in length. However, its skin secretes a poisonous substance called batrachotoxin which causes paralysis and even death. Therefore, it is one of the most dangerous animals on the earth.

19. Honey bee

A study conducted between 2000 and 2017 in the USA revealed that 1,109 deaths were attributed to attacks by wasp, hornet and bee stings. About 80% of the deaths were among males, and anyone with an allergy can die from a bee sting. Therefore, honeybees are considered among the most dangerous animals.

18. Deathstalker scorpion

The deathstalker scorpion only grows 11 centimetres in length, but it has a lethal stinger that packs a powerful punch. A study conducted between 2005 and 2015 in the USA revealed that the deathstalker scorpion bit more than 16,275 people.

17. Stonefish

The stonefish has a camouflaged body that has evolved to mimic its muddy and coral-filled habitats. Therefore, it can sit unnoticed at the bottom of the ocean, waiting for unsuspecting prey to swim towards them before attacking.

A stonefish uses 13 defensive spines lined across its back to release venom when under pressure, resulting in pain and sweating or necrosis. A sting will require immediate medical attention even though few deaths have been attributed to the stonefish.

16. Australian box jellyfish

The Australian box jellyfish is found in northern Australia and the Indo-Pacific region. It is known for being the world's most venomous marine creature. This species of jellyfish is regarded as more deadly than common jellies since it swims rather than floats.

The Australian box jellyfish can grow tentacles up to 10 feet long, and the tentacles are covered in tiny darts laced with poison. Therefore, a single sting causes paralysis, cardiac arrest and eventually death.

15. Great white shark

Shark's reputation as a deadly attacker might seem a little overrated. Nonetheless, great white sharks are responsible for most of the fatalities. They account for over 200 deaths, more than the second deadliest species, tiger sharks.

White sharks are situated in areas where humans enter the water. Their deadly and serrated teeth play a significant role in their attacks.

14. Wolf

Over the last century, wolves have exhibited more fearless behaviour around humans, even though they are not usually a fatal danger to humans. Although recent studies have linked many wolves ' attacks to food scarcity and habitat loss, many wolves' attacks are linked to rabies.

13. Lion

What is the most dangerous animal? It might come as a surprise that lions do not top this list. Nonetheless, there are more dangerous creatures than lions. According to a study conducted in Tanzania between 1994 and 2014, 1,000 attacks attributed to lions were reported. The attacks were linked to human encroachment into lion habitats.

12. Asian elephant

Even though African elephants are enormous and considered more aggressive, Asian elephants have a record of more attacks on human life. Asian elephants are forest dwellers and are more likely to share habitats with human beings. They are easier to tame; hence, they are closer to humans in the tourism industry. In 2018, 494 deaths were linked to attacks by Asian elephants.

11. The common hippopotamus

Hippopotamus might seem laid back as they lounge in the water, but these mammals are territorial and very aggressive. They are believed to kill between 500 and 3,000 people annually. Their attacks also account for the highest fatalities, estimated at 86.7%.

10. Nile crocodile

What is the most aggressive animal? The Nile crocodile kills more than 1,000 people per day. The number of deaths could be more since most are not recorded. The Nile crocodile is considered more aggressive, unlike most freshwater crocodiles.

9. Tapeworm

You must have stopped to wonder how and why tapeworms are on this list of the most dangerous animals in the world. Tapeworms are linked with 70% of epilepsy cases.

Tapeworms attack as an intestinal infection caused by eating infested pork or ingesting contaminated water. They get exceptionally dangerous when they get to the central nervous system, resulting in neurological symptoms like epileptic seizures.

Taenia solium, also known as pork tapeworm, is one of the world's leading causes of death from foodborne disease.

8. Ascaris roundworm

Ascaris lumbricoides is the largest of all the roundworms known for parasitizing in the human gastrointestinal tract. It results in ascariasis, one of the most common and fatal parasitic infections. Ascariasis accounts for more than 60,000 deaths annually.

Even though there are about 800 million to 1.2 billion infections, only 15% exhibit symptoms of illness. Therefore, ascariasis goes undiagnosed for years.

7. Freshwater snail

A freshwater snail might look harmless but would easily pass for the most dangerous creature in the world. It releases a parasite called schistosomiasis, which penetrates the human skin and results in abdominal pain and gastrointestinal infections.

Most people who suffer the consequences of schistosomiasis are infected during agricultural and recreational activities that expose them to dirty water. According to the World Health Organization, deaths due to snail-derived schistosomiasis infections are approximately 200,000 annually.

6. Assassin bug

Like tsetse flies, assassin bugs are known for spreading the Chagas disease. Globally, more than 6 million people are infected with Chagas disease, and the condition is linked to approximately 10,000 deaths annually.

Even though only 30% of the infections manifest symptoms, assassin bugs are regarded as one of the world's most dangerous creatures.

5. Tsetse fly

Tsetse flies are responsible for trypanosomiasis, a disease endemic in 36 sub-Saharan African countries. The condition is fatal if an infected person does not seek medical attention immediately.

Before 2009, tens of thousands of infections were reported. However, the numbers were combated and by 2019, the global cases had reduced to 977 recorded cases.

4. Dogs

What is the most dangerous animal in the world? Dogs are regarded as man's best friend. However, they are responsible for thousands of deaths. They are 99% responsible for transmitting rabies, a zoonotic and viral disease, to humans.

According to data by the WHO, rabies-related costs are estimated at $8.6 billion annually. 40% of the infections are children under 15 years.

3. Saw-scaled viper

Snakes are among the worst animals o earth. According to the WHO data, between 4.5 million and 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes annually, up To 2.7 million develop illness, and about 138,000 people die.

When it comes to snakes, the saw-scaled viper is the most deadly since it has the highest snakebite mortality than any other species.

2. Humans

According to the Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention, humans are regarded as the second most dangerous animals on earth. This might be shocking.

Every year, there are an estimated 19,141 homicides. Out of these cases, 14,141 cases are attributed to firearms.

1. Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are the 1st most dangerous animal in the world despite their size. Their danger lies in malaria, killing 400,000 people annually and sickening millions more.

Mosquitoes also carry deadly viruses like Zika, dengue fever, encephalitis, West Nile and yellow fever. All together, mosquitoes contribute to 700,000 deaths annually.

This list of the 25 most dangerous animals in the world unpacks the levels of damage that these creatures cause. While some like mosquitoes might seem harmless, they interestingly top the list.

