Meet the top Dagestani UFC fighters who dominated the octagon

Dagestani UFC fighters have become dominant forces in MMA, showcasing a unique blend of skill, resilience, and cultural heritage. Their unmatched grappling skills, honed through years of wrestling, set them apart, garnering global admiration for their discipline and strength.

Islam Makhachev (L), Sharabutdin Magomedov (C) & Ikram Aliskerov. Photo: @shara_bullet77, @ikram_aliskerov, @islam_makhachev on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

From MMA legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov to rising stars like Islam Makhachev, Dagestani fighters combine technical precision with relentless determination to win. Their unique training methods and wrestling pedigree have helped them set new standards in the UFC.

Top 15 Dagestani UFC fighters

All Dagestan UFC fighters are rewriting the rules of mixed martial arts greatness. They have mastered grappling dominance because of their homeland's rich wrestling heritage.

How many UFC fighters are from Dagestan? As of 2024, multiple wrestlers (up to 12 fighters) from Dagestani compete in the UFC under various categories. Credible sources, such as official UFC stats and rankings, and ESPN greatly influenced this list.

Name Pro MMA Record (Win-Loss-Draw) Muhammad Mokaev 13-0-0 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 17-4-1 Magomed Gadzhiyasulo 9-0-0 Muslim Salikhov 21-5-0 Shamil Gaziev 13-1-0 Said Nurmagomedov 18-3-0 Roman Kopylov 13-3-0 Azamat Murzakanov 14-0-0 Ikram Aliskerov 15-2-0 Sharabutdin Magomedov 15-0-0 Movsar Evloev 18-0-0 Nassourdine Imavov 15-4-0 Magomed Ankalaev 20-1-1 Umar Nurmagomedov 18-0-0 Islam Makhachev 26-1-0

15. Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev of Russia prepares to face Manel Kape of Angola in a flyweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Muhammad Mokaev

: Muhammad Mokaev Date of birth : July 30, 2000

: July 30, 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 9 in

: 5 ft 9 in Weight : 57 kg (approx)

: 57 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Muhammad Mokaev is a renowned English professional mixed martial artist and former freestyle wrestler who formerly competed in the Flyweight division of the UFC. During his time in the UFC, he boasted an incredible winning streak of seven matches. He currently competes in the Flyweight division of Brave Combat Federation.

14. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Abubakar Magomedovich Nurmagomedov

: Abubakar Magomedovich Nurmagomedov Date of birth: November 13, 1989

November 13, 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 11 in

: 5 ft 11 in Weight: 77 kg (approx)

77 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a three-time Combat Sambo World Championship bronze medalist and former PFL wrestler who currently contests under the Welterweight division in the UFC. The cousin to Khabib Nurmagomedov presently boasts 17 wins and four losses in the UFC championships, as per UFC Stats.

13. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Date of birth : November 11, 1993

: November 11, 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Height: 188 cm

188 cm Weight: 98 kg (approx)

98 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov is another professional mixed martial artist who has made it to the Dagestan UFC fighters list. He competes in the light heavyweight division and boasts nine wins and zero losses.

12. Muslim Salikhov

Muslim Salikhov during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Muslim Magomedovich Salikhov

: Muslim Magomedovich Salikhov Date of birth: June 9, 1984

June 9, 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 11 in

: 5 ft 11 in Weight: 77 kg (approx)

77 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

With a Kung Fu background, Muslim is a UFC champion competing in the welterweight division. Since the UFC signed him, Salikhov has had about 20 wins and 5 losses. His best wins include those against Elizeu Dos Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Andre Fialho.

11. Shamil Gaziev

Shamil Gaziev in a heavyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season seven, week seven at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shamil Gaziev

: Shamil Gaziev Date of birth : February 10, 1990

: February 10, 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Height: 193 cm

193 cm Weight : 119 kg (approx)

: 119 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Shamil Gaziev is a Russian Heavyweight boxer with 13 wins and one loss. He has knocked out seasoned fighters like Martin Buday and Don'tale Mayes. Of his 13 wins, Gaziev has had 8 wins by knockout, 3 by submission, and 8 by first-round finishes, as per UFC.com.

10. Said Nurmagomedov

Said Nurmagomedov during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Said Makhachevich Nurmagomedov

Said Makhachevich Nurmagomedov Date of birth : April 5, 1992

: April 5, 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Height: 5 ft 8 in

5 ft 8 in Weight: 61 kg (approx)

61 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Said Nurmagomedov is among the top MMA fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championships. He is best known for having accumulated 18 wins and about 3 losses, including his notable loss to Jonathan Martinez.

9. Roman Kopylov

Roman Kopylov of Russia during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena in Paris, France. Photo by Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Roman Yuryevich Kopylov

: Roman Yuryevich Kopylov Date of birth: May 4, 1991

May 4, 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Height: 6 ft 0 in

6 ft 0 in Weight : 84 kg (approx)

: 84 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Roman Kopylov fights in the middleweight division. He has had 13 wins throughout his UFC career, including his notable win against Ceasar Almeida. He also has had his significant share of losses, with about three losses.

8. Azamat Murzakanov

Azamat Murzakanov during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Azamat Anzorovich Murzakanov

Azamat Anzorovich Murzakanov Date of birth : April 12, 1989

: April 12, 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 10 in

: 5 ft 10 in Weight : 93 kg (approx)

: 93 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Azamat Murzakanov is a well-known Dagestani wrestler who competes in the UFC's light-heavyweight division (ranked #11) and is best known for his pretty good foot stamina. Since his debut in the UFC championship, Azamat has garnered 14 wins. Some of his major wins include his wins against fellow champions Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby.

7. Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram Aliskerov during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week eight at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ikram Sabirovich Aliskerov

Ikram Sabirovich Aliskerov Date of birth : December 7, 1992

: December 7, 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Height : 6 ft 0 in

: 6 ft 0 in Weight : 84 kg (approx)

: 84 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Ikram Aliskerov is a professional mixed martial artist and former combat sambo competitor who competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. He currently has 15 wins and 2 losses (to Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whitaker) in UFC competitions. One of his most remarkable wins is his bout against Phil Hawes.

6. Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sharabutdin Magomedovich Magomedov

Sharabutdin Magomedovich Magomedov Date of birth: May 16, 1994

May 16, 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Height: 6 ft 2 in

6 ft 2 in Weight: 84 kg (approx)

84 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

After being kicked out of his football team, Sharabutdin ventured into martial arts, where he has made more outstanding achievements. He currently competes in the middleweight division in the UFC and boasts 15 wins. For instance, he finished off fellow Dagestan fighters like Armen Petrosyan and Bruno Silva.

5. Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev after his victory during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Movsar Magomedovich Evloev

: Movsar Magomedovich Evloev Date of birth: February 11, 1994

February 11, 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 7 in

: 5 ft 7 in Weight : 66 kg (approx)

: 66 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Movsar Evloev is among the Dagestan MMA fighters ranked in the top five in the Featherweight division. He has an impressive record of 18 wins against wrestlers and an enviable winning streak outside the UFC.

4. Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena in Paris, France. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov

: Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov Date of birth: March 1, 1995

March 1, 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Height: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Weight: 84 kg (approx)

84 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Nassourdine competes in the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His notable losses in the UFC include fights with wrestlers like Sean Strickland and Phil Hawes.

3. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Magomed Alibulatovich Ankalaev

Magomed Alibulatovich Ankalaev Date of birth : June 2, 1992

: June 2, 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Height: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Weight: 93 kg (approx)

93 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Magomed Ankalaev is a lightweight champion who ranked #1 in the lightweight division. He has a total of 20 wins throughout his career in the UFC. Since his debut in the championships, Ankalaev has only lost once—in his debut bout with Paul Craig.

2. Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov speaking to the media at the UFC Vegas 67 media day at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Umar Magomednabiyevich Nurmagomedov

Umar Magomednabiyevich Nurmagomedov Date of birth : January 3, 1996

: January 3, 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Height : 5 ft 8 in

: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 61 kg (approx)

61 kg (approx) Social media: Instagram

Umar, who currently competes in the Bantamweight division of the UFC, is among the best fighters with a perfect record of 18 wins. The mixed professional martial artist is a monster outside the UFC competitions, boasting impressive wins. Wrestling runs in the Nurmagomedov family, with a second person making it on this list.

1. Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev on stage during the UFC 302 press conference at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev

: Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev Date of birth: October 23, 1991

October 23, 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Height: 5 ft 10 in

5 ft 10 in Weight : 70 kg (approx)

: 70 kg (approx) Social media: X (Twitter), Instagram

Islam Makhachev is considered one of the best Dagestani fighters and is currently ranked as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter. He has an impressive winning streak of 26 and is the reigning lightweight champion in the UFC.

Throughout his UFC career, he has only lost once to Adriano Martins. He also boasts a big winning streak outside of the UFC.

Who is a one-eyed Dagestan UFC fighter?

The one-eyed UFC fighter from Dagestan is Sharaputdin Magomedov, best known by his nickname "Shara Bullet." He has gained attention for overcoming losing vision in his right eye following a training injury.

Following his injury, he took a three-year hiatus from professional boxing, during which he underwent multiple eye surgeries to improve his eyesight. Despite this setback, Magomedov remains undefeated in his professional MMA career, boasting a record of 15 wins, including notable finishes in the UFC.

Who is the MMA guy in Dagestan?

As per Black Belt, Dagestan's most prominent MMA figure is Khabib Nurmagomedov, often called "The Eagle." He is renowned for his undefeated record of 29-0 (the longest lightweight UFC champion ever) and is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. Other notable fighters from Dagestan include Umar Nurmagomedov, Magomed Ankalaev, and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Why are fighters from Dagestan so good?

Dagestan has a deep-rooted wrestling culture. Children start training as young as five, which builds a strong foundation in grappling techniques. Additionally, the mountainous terrain of Dagestan provides natural conditions that enhance endurance and strength.

Dagestani UFC fighters have dominated the top of mixed martial arts through their unique combination of cultural values, rigorous training, and unwavering dedication. Their remarkable blend of tradition, discipline, and unparalleled skill have reshaped the landscape of MMA, establishing Dagestan as a powerhouse in the sport.

READ ALSO: 12 worst injuries in UFC

Briefly.co.za shared an article on the worst injuries in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC is known for its intense and exciting fights. But sometimes, things can get intense, and wrestlers can sustain terrible injuries.

Like other MMA championships, UFC has had its fair share of significant injuries ranging from bone-breaking submissions to powerful knockouts. Discover some of the most painful and memorable injuries in the sport's history.

Source: Briefly News