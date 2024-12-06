Meet the top Dagestani UFC fighters who dominated the octagon
Dagestani UFC fighters have become dominant forces in MMA, showcasing a unique blend of skill, resilience, and cultural heritage. Their unmatched grappling skills, honed through years of wrestling, set them apart, garnering global admiration for their discipline and strength.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 15 Dagestani UFC fighters
- 15. Muhammad Mokaev
- 14. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- 13. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
- 12. Muslim Salikhov
- 11. Shamil Gaziev
- 10. Said Nurmagomedov
- 9. Roman Kopylov
- 8. Azamat Murzakanov
- 7. Ikram Aliskerov
- 6. Sharabutdin Magomedov
- 5. Movsar Evloev
- 4. Nassourdine Imavov
- 3. Magomed Ankalaev
- 2. Umar Nurmagomedov
- 1. Islam Makhachev
- Who is a one-eyed Dagestan UFC fighter?
- Who is the MMA guy in Dagestan?
- Why are fighters from Dagestan so good?
From MMA legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov to rising stars like Islam Makhachev, Dagestani fighters combine technical precision with relentless determination to win. Their unique training methods and wrestling pedigree have helped them set new standards in the UFC.
Top 15 Dagestani UFC fighters
All Dagestan UFC fighters are rewriting the rules of mixed martial arts greatness. They have mastered grappling dominance because of their homeland's rich wrestling heritage.
How many UFC fighters are from Dagestan? As of 2024, multiple wrestlers (up to 12 fighters) from Dagestani compete in the UFC under various categories. Credible sources, such as official UFC stats and rankings, and ESPN greatly influenced this list.
|Name
|Pro MMA Record(Win-Loss-Draw)
|Muhammad Mokaev
|13-0-0
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|17-4-1
|Magomed Gadzhiyasulo
|9-0-0
|Muslim Salikhov
|21-5-0
|Shamil Gaziev
|13-1-0
|Said Nurmagomedov
|18-3-0
|Roman Kopylov
|13-3-0
|Azamat Murzakanov
|14-0-0
|Ikram Aliskerov
|15-2-0
|Sharabutdin Magomedov
|15-0-0
|Movsar Evloev
|18-0-0
|Nassourdine Imavov
|15-4-0
|Magomed Ankalaev
|20-1-1
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|18-0-0
|Islam Makhachev
|26-1-0
15. Muhammad Mokaev
- Full name: Muhammad Mokaev
- Date of birth: July 30, 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 9 in
- Weight: 57 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Muhammad Mokaev is a renowned English professional mixed martial artist and former freestyle wrestler who formerly competed in the Flyweight division of the UFC. During his time in the UFC, he boasted an incredible winning streak of seven matches. He currently competes in the Flyweight division of Brave Combat Federation.
14. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- Full name: Abubakar Magomedovich Nurmagomedov
- Date of birth: November 13, 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 11 in
- Weight: 77 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a three-time Combat Sambo World Championship bronze medalist and former PFL wrestler who currently contests under the Welterweight division in the UFC. The cousin to Khabib Nurmagomedov presently boasts 17 wins and four losses in the UFC championships, as per UFC Stats.
13. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
- Full name: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
- Date of birth: November 11, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 188 cm
- Weight: 98 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov is another professional mixed martial artist who has made it to the Dagestan UFC fighters list. He competes in the light heavyweight division and boasts nine wins and zero losses.
12. Muslim Salikhov
- Full name: Muslim Magomedovich Salikhov
- Date of birth: June 9, 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 11 in
- Weight: 77 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
With a Kung Fu background, Muslim is a UFC champion competing in the welterweight division. Since the UFC signed him, Salikhov has had about 20 wins and 5 losses. His best wins include those against Elizeu Dos Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Andre Fialho.
11. Shamil Gaziev
- Full name: Shamil Gaziev
- Date of birth: February 10, 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 193 cm
- Weight: 119 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Shamil Gaziev is a Russian Heavyweight boxer with 13 wins and one loss. He has knocked out seasoned fighters like Martin Buday and Don'tale Mayes. Of his 13 wins, Gaziev has had 8 wins by knockout, 3 by submission, and 8 by first-round finishes, as per UFC.com.
10. Said Nurmagomedov
- Full name: Said Makhachevich Nurmagomedov
- Date of birth: April 5, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 8 in
- Weight: 61 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Said Nurmagomedov is among the top MMA fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championships. He is best known for having accumulated 18 wins and about 3 losses, including his notable loss to Jonathan Martinez.
9. Roman Kopylov
- Full name: Roman Yuryevich Kopylov
- Date of birth: May 4, 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 6 ft 0 in
- Weight: 84 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Roman Kopylov fights in the middleweight division. He has had 13 wins throughout his UFC career, including his notable win against Ceasar Almeida. He also has had his significant share of losses, with about three losses.
8. Azamat Murzakanov
- Full name: Azamat Anzorovich Murzakanov
- Date of birth: April 12, 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 10 in
- Weight: 93 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Azamat Murzakanov is a well-known Dagestani wrestler who competes in the UFC's light-heavyweight division (ranked #11) and is best known for his pretty good foot stamina. Since his debut in the UFC championship, Azamat has garnered 14 wins. Some of his major wins include his wins against fellow champions Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby.
7. Ikram Aliskerov
- Full name: Ikram Sabirovich Aliskerov
- Date of birth: December 7, 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 6 ft 0 in
- Weight: 84 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Ikram Aliskerov is a professional mixed martial artist and former combat sambo competitor who competes in the middleweight division of the UFC. He currently has 15 wins and 2 losses (to Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whitaker) in UFC competitions. One of his most remarkable wins is his bout against Phil Hawes.
6. Sharabutdin Magomedov
- Full name: Sharabutdin Magomedovich Magomedov
- Date of birth: May 16, 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 6 ft 2 in
- Weight: 84 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
After being kicked out of his football team, Sharabutdin ventured into martial arts, where he has made more outstanding achievements. He currently competes in the middleweight division in the UFC and boasts 15 wins. For instance, he finished off fellow Dagestan fighters like Armen Petrosyan and Bruno Silva.
5. Movsar Evloev
- Full name: Movsar Magomedovich Evloev
- Date of birth: February 11, 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 7 in
- Weight: 66 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Movsar Evloev is among the Dagestan MMA fighters ranked in the top five in the Featherweight division. He has an impressive record of 18 wins against wrestlers and an enviable winning streak outside the UFC.
4. Nassourdine Imavov
- Full name: Nassourdine Abdoulazimovitch Imavov
- Date of birth: March 1, 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 6 ft 3 in
- Weight: 84 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Nassourdine competes in the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His notable losses in the UFC include fights with wrestlers like Sean Strickland and Phil Hawes.
3. Magomed Ankalaev
- Full name: Magomed Alibulatovich Ankalaev
- Date of birth: June 2, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 6 ft 3 in
- Weight: 93 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Magomed Ankalaev is a lightweight champion who ranked #1 in the lightweight division. He has a total of 20 wins throughout his career in the UFC. Since his debut in the championships, Ankalaev has only lost once—in his debut bout with Paul Craig.
2. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Full name: Umar Magomednabiyevich Nurmagomedov
- Date of birth: January 3, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 8 in
- Weight: 61 kg (approx)
- Social media: Instagram
Umar, who currently competes in the Bantamweight division of the UFC, is among the best fighters with a perfect record of 18 wins. The mixed professional martial artist is a monster outside the UFC competitions, boasting impressive wins. Wrestling runs in the Nurmagomedov family, with a second person making it on this list.
1. Islam Makhachev
- Full name: Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev
- Date of birth: October 23, 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Height: 5 ft 10 in
- Weight: 70 kg (approx)
- Social media: X (Twitter), Instagram
Islam Makhachev is considered one of the best Dagestani fighters and is currently ranked as the world's top pound-for-pound fighter. He has an impressive winning streak of 26 and is the reigning lightweight champion in the UFC.
Throughout his UFC career, he has only lost once to Adriano Martins. He also boasts a big winning streak outside of the UFC.
Who is a one-eyed Dagestan UFC fighter?
The one-eyed UFC fighter from Dagestan is Sharaputdin Magomedov, best known by his nickname "Shara Bullet." He has gained attention for overcoming losing vision in his right eye following a training injury.
Following his injury, he took a three-year hiatus from professional boxing, during which he underwent multiple eye surgeries to improve his eyesight. Despite this setback, Magomedov remains undefeated in his professional MMA career, boasting a record of 15 wins, including notable finishes in the UFC.
Who is the MMA guy in Dagestan?
As per Black Belt, Dagestan's most prominent MMA figure is Khabib Nurmagomedov, often called "The Eagle." He is renowned for his undefeated record of 29-0 (the longest lightweight UFC champion ever) and is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. Other notable fighters from Dagestan include Umar Nurmagomedov, Magomed Ankalaev, and Zabit Magomedsharipov.
Why are fighters from Dagestan so good?
Dagestan has a deep-rooted wrestling culture. Children start training as young as five, which builds a strong foundation in grappling techniques. Additionally, the mountainous terrain of Dagestan provides natural conditions that enhance endurance and strength.
Dagestani UFC fighters have dominated the top of mixed martial arts through their unique combination of cultural values, rigorous training, and unwavering dedication. Their remarkable blend of tradition, discipline, and unparalleled skill have reshaped the landscape of MMA, establishing Dagestan as a powerhouse in the sport.
READ ALSO: 12 worst injuries in UFC
Briefly.co.za shared an article on the worst injuries in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC is known for its intense and exciting fights. But sometimes, things can get intense, and wrestlers can sustain terrible injuries.
Like other MMA championships, UFC has had its fair share of significant injuries ranging from bone-breaking submissions to powerful knockouts. Discover some of the most painful and memorable injuries in the sport's history.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.