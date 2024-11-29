Top 10 highest scoring soccer games: Record-breaking matches

Soccer fans love goals, and some matches have delivered beyond expectations, making history with astounding scorelines. These highest-scoring soccer games highlight the teams' attacking brilliance and showcase the moments when everything seemed to align for record-breaking performances.

The Socceroos during the World Cup qualifier match against American Samoa at the Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Australia on April 11 2001. Photo: Darren England

Source: Getty Images

This article on the highest-scoring soccer games ever is compiled from credible sources such as The New York Times, NZ Herald, Inside FIFA, and others. It focuses on teams and matches that pushed the limits of the sport's history.

Top 10 highest-scoring soccer games

Some stories in soccer history are so peculiar that, even years later, they leave fans questioning: Did that really happen? Here, we revisit a few of the most extraordinary scorelines ever recorded.

Rank Teams Scoreline Competition Year 10 Villarreal vs. Navata 27-0 Pre-season Friendly 2009 9 Tahiti vs. Cook Islands 30-0 South Pacific Games 1971 8 Tahiti vs Micronesia 30-0 Pacific Games 2015 7 Australia vs. American Samoa 31-0 FIFA World Cup Qualification 2001 6 Dundee Harp vs Aberdeen Rovers 35-0 Scottish Cup 1885 5 Arbroath vs. Bon Accord 36-0 Scottish Cup 1885 4 Vanuatu vs Micronesia 46-0 Pacific Games 2015 3 Police Machine FC vs Bubayaro FC 67-0 Nigerian League 2013 2 Plateau United Founders vs Akurba 79-0 Nigerian League 2013 1 AS Adema vs SO l'Emyrne 149-0 Madagascar League 2002

10. Villarreal 27-0 Navata | 2009

Villarreal defeated semi-professional side Navata 27-0 in a preseason friendly. Though friendlies rarely draw attention, this encounter was memorable for the sheer number of goals.

Villarreal's Robert Pires celebrates after scoring against Sevilla during their Spanish league football match at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on November 8, 2009. Photo: Cristina Quicler

Source: Getty Images

Jonathan Pereira scored an impressive seven goals, while his teammates, fellow attackers Joseba Llorente, Ruben Marcos, and former Arsenal player Robert Pires, each scored more than once. While this was not an official tournament, it remains one of the most goals scored in a soccer game.

9. Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands | 1971

Tahiti defeated the Cook Islands 30-0 at the South Pacific Games, producing one of the most dominant performances in international soccer. Tahiti dominated every facet of the game, scoring freely because of their better technique and fitness.

Kosta Bararouses (L) of the New Zealand All Whites breaks away from Jonathan Tehau of Tahiti during a match at AMI Stadium on October 16, 2012, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: Martin Hunter

Source: Getty Images

This victory underscored Tahiti's ongoing dominance in Oceania football. It is one of the rare international matches to reach double-digit scorelines.

8. Tahiti 30-0 Federated States of Micronesia | 2015

Decades after their initial monumental 30-0 triumph, Tahiti mirrored history at the Pacific Games Men's Football Tournament. Competing against the Federated States of Micronesia at the Bisini Football Complex, Tahiti delivered another astonishing performance, matching the earlier record.

David Silva (L) of Spain scores his team's second goal during the match between Spain and Tahiti at the Maracana Stadium on June 20, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

According to the NZ Herald, Fred Tissot topped the scoring chart with a double hat-trick. Additionally, six teammates—Maihi, Manuaari Hauata, Tevairoa Tehuritaua, Mauarii Tehina, Yohan Tihoni, and Raimanu Tetauira—each contributed three or more goals.

7. Australia 31-0 American Samoa | 2001

This game is remembered as the highest-scoring soccer game in World Cup qualification history. Australia went on a rampage, with Archie Thompson scoring an incredible 13 goals—a record for the most goals by a player in an international match.

Steve Corica (R) is challenged by Shaun Murphy during training before the final leg of the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in 2001 at the MCG. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

It is international football's biggest-ever loss. According to BBC Sport, Nicky Salapu, the unfortunate American Samoa goalkeeper, shared his emotional experience, admitting he had to suppress his tears to avoid breaking down in front of his teammates.

"I was trying to keep all that emotion in to wait until the game is over."

As stated by FIFA Inside, the vast majority of American Samoa's squad was missing. FIFA later introduced new formats to avoid such blowouts, making this game a historical marker for reform.

6. Dundee Harp 35-0 Aberdeen Rovers | 1885

During the 1885 Scottish Cup, Dundee Harp secured an astonishing 35-0 victory over Aberdeen Rovers. This occurred on the same day that Arbroath achieved a record-breaking 36-0 win against Bon Accord.

Cove's players celebrate during a cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Raith Rovers at Balmoral Park on July 30, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo: Craig Foy

Source: Getty Images

According to Nutmeg Football, the two matches created a rivalry for the record. Dundee Harp initially claimed they scored 37 goals, but officials later adjusted the count to 35.

5. Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord | 1885

During this Scottish Cup, Bon Accord fielded a team with no soccer experience, leading to their record-setting loss. The match's 36-goal margin remains a Scottish Cup record.

Arbroath player Mark Baxter (C) in action during the William Hill Scottish Cup Fourth Round match against Rangers at Gayfield Park on January 8, 2012, in Arbroath, Scotland. Photo: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

4. Vanuatu 46-0 Micronesia | 2015

During the Pacific Games, Vanuatu humiliated Micronesia with a staggering 46-0 victory. This match demonstrated the disparities in preparation and skill levels among Pacific Island nations.

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela (L) beats Selwyn Vatu of Vanuatu during a match between Venezuela and Vanuatu at Daejeon World Cup Stadium on May 23, 2017, in Daejeon, South Korea. Photo: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

As ESPN stated, the game was during an under-23 teams tournament, so the score did not stand as a world record for full international matches. However, the game remains a statistical marvel and one of the highest soccer scores.

3. Police Machine FC 67-0 Bubayaro FC | 2013

In a Nigerian league playoff match, Police Machine FC ran riot against Bubayaro FC, making it one of the highest-scoring soccer games ever recorded. This extraordinary scoreline raised eyebrows due to suspicions of match-fixing, as teams aimed to boost their goal difference for promotion purposes.

Action from Nigeria Police Machine v Nigeria League XI at the Police College Ground in Lagos. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

A total of 61 goals were scored in the second half alone, raising serious suspicions of match-fixing. These concerns prompted the Nigerian Football Federation's Organizing Committee to label the result "unacceptable" and describe it as a "scandal of huge proportions."

2. Plateau United Founders 79-0 Akurba | 2013

Another controversial Nigerian league fixture, this match made history under highly questionable circumstances. On the same day, Plateau United Founders, like Police Machine FC, exploited goal difference in a manner that raised suspicions of match-fixing.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries' Charles Baye (L) and Djoliba AC Malian club's player Seydou Diallo during a match at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on April 8, 2018. Photo: Pius Utomi

Source: Getty Images

It remains one of soccer's most astonishing moments, with the sheer number of goals defying belief. Plateau United scored an average of one goal every 37 seconds during the second half, excluding stoppage time, though no video footage of the game exists.

According to USA Today, all players and coaches from the four involved clubs were handed lifetime bans, while each club faced a 10-year suspension from domestic leagues. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) also recommended lifetime bans for the match referees.

1. AS Adema 149-0 SO l'Emyrne | 2002

The highest-scoring soccer game in history occurred during a Madagascar league match between AS Adema and Stade Olympique de l'Emyrne (SOE), which is infamous for its bizarre and controversial circumstances. This match, the final fixture of a four-team round-robin playoff, took place after AS Adema had already secured the league title.

Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly (L) and Madagascar captain Andriatsima Fanev Ima (R) during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on September 9, 2018, in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Photo: Mamyrael

Source: Getty Images

SOE, frustrated by what they felt were unfair refereeing decisions, decided to protest during the match instead of playing competitively. They scored 149 own-goals, with a goal every 36 seconds.

Rado Rasoanaivo, former Madagascar national team captain and SOE's goalkeeper stood motionless in disbelief. According to the New York Times, Rasoanaivo once reflected on the match, saying:

"Personally, I was very curious because it should have been a very hard-fought match. They were clubs among the best in the country because many of the players who made up these teams were in the national team."

Frequently asked questions

As we go deeper into the fascinating realm of soccer's highest-scoring games, various issues arise concerning these historical events. We have compiled responses to some of the most frequently asked questions to provide more insights.

What is the highest score in men's soccer history? The highest score is AS Adema's 149-0 victory over SO l'Emyrne in 2002, achieved under protest circumstances.

The highest score is AS Adema's 149-0 victory over SO l'Emyrne in 2002, achieved under protest circumstances. What are the most goals scored in a European game? The record is held by Arbroath's 36-0 win over Bon Accord in 1885.

The record is held by Arbroath's 36-0 win over Bon Accord in 1885. What are the most goals scored in a Premier League game? The highest-scoring soccer game in Premier League history is Portsmouth's 7-4 win over Reading in 2007.

The highest-scoring soccer game in Premier League history is Portsmouth's 7-4 win over Reading in 2007. How many 9-0 games have occurred in the Premier League? Four 9-0 scorelines have occurred in the Premier League era, including games by Manchester United, Leicester City, and Liverpool. They are the biggest wins in the competition's history.

Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town: March 4, 1995 Leicester City 9-0 Southampton: October 25, 2019 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton: February 2, 2021 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: August 27, 2022

What is the highest-scoring soccer game in Premier League history? The highest-scoring game in Premier League history was Portsmouth's 7-4 victory against Reading on September 29, 2007.

These highest-scoring soccer games illustrate soccer's thrill, unpredictability, and sometimes controversy. From mismatches to outright protests, they highlight the most extreme moments in the sport's storied history.

READ ALSO: Top 30 best midfielders of all time: Legends of the beautiful game

Briefly published an article about the top 30 best midfielders of all time. These players left a lasting effect on football, transforming the game with their technical skills, vision, and leadership.

These players have changed the sport's history from Titans, who dominated the field with their creative talent, to midfield maestros, who organised play. They won countless medals and also lifted the teams they played.

Source: Briefly News