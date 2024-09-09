Bongani Zungu's salary, net worth in rands, and assets in 2024

In football, player salaries often mirror their career trajectories and high-profile moves. Bongani Zungu's surprising exit from DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns raised interest in his earnings. With his second stint at the club now concluded, curiosity about Bongani Zungu's salary, net worth, and assets has increased.

Bongani Zungu warming up before the UEFA Europa League match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images, Robert Perry - Pool (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bongani Zungu is a South African professional soccer player who has been a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team. He has also played for other clubs, including the Tshwane Giants. However, his second spell with the DStv Premiership champions saw him become the highest-paid player at the club.

Profile summary

Full name Bongani Zungu Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1992 Age 31 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Duduza, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black (African) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (184 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Body measurements in inches 42-32-16 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Cindy Mahlangu Children 1 Profession Footballer Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What was Bongani Zungu's salary per month?

The 31-year-old footballer earned about R700,000 monthly. Consequently, Zungu's salary at Sundowns made him the highest-paid player in the club.

What was Bongani Zungu's salary per week?

The talented midfielder earned £15,000 weekly from a £780,000 annual contract at French club Amiens SC. This translates to around R345,000 per week, according to Salary Sports. During his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns, his monthly salary was R700,000, equating to over R175,000 weekly.

Facts about Bongani Zungu. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Bongani Zungu's net worth?

According to Newshub360, Bongani Zungu's net worth in 2024 is reportedly between R71 million and R93 million. But how did he make his money? Below are details of how the midfielder accumulated his fortune:

The Duduza-born footballer has had a distinguished career spanning over a decade. He began at the University of Pretoria in 2012 and moved to Dynamos FC. Then, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013, where he first gained prominence.

According to Soccerway, Bongani Zungu joined and made his European debut with Vitória Guimarães B in July 2016, quickly advancing to the senior team. By January 2017, he was with Vitória Guimarães. He transferred to Amiens SC in August 2017 for €2 million, becoming a key player in Ligue 1 for three seasons.

Which team did Bongani Zungu sign with?

He joined Rangers on loan in October 2020. While sharing his delight, he had the following to say, as published on the club's official website:

I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve. The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me...I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per-cent for my new team.

Then, he briefly returned to Amiens SC before rejoining Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2022. According to Transfermarkt, the footballer's transfer value is approximately R10.5 million.

Bongani Zungu's endorsements

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has secured several notable endorsement deals. In 2017, he announced his partnership with Nike on his Twitter handle. Additionally, in 2020, he participated in the Nivea Men Challenge 4 Charity campaign.

This was followed by a partnership with Puma in 2023. These endorsements from major brands like Puma, Nike, and NIVEA Men have significantly contributed to his overall income.

Assets

Here is a glimpse of some of his most expensive assets:

Bongani posed with one of his cars. Photo: @kadewerefoundation, @kickoffmagazine on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Bongani Zungu's cars

Regarding vehicles, the star demonstrates exceptional taste, reflected in his impressive car collection. His garage reportedly includes the following cars:

S/N Car brand Approximate market value 1 Audi A3 Sedan R450,000 2 Range Rover Velar R940,000 3 Maserati Ghibli R1 million 4 BMW M4 R1.2 million 5 Range Rover SUV R1.1 million 6 Audi RS5 R1.6 million

Bongani Zungu's house

The footballer owns a house in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, valued at approximately R14.5 million ($790,000), as per Sports Brief. This property serves as his primary residence when he is in South Africa.

What happened to Bongani Zungu?

According to Goal, the midfielder left Mamelodi Sundowns after a two-year stint. He made 30 appearances this past season and announced his departure on his social media handle on 14 June 2024.

In the Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude to the fans, technical team, and president and referred to his relationship with the club as familial. He wrote the following:

I will always be grateful for every opportunity I was offered, so I say this with a heavy heart that I will be leaving the club. Thank you to all the amazing supporters who have been wonderful to me throughout; I will always be grateful. I wish the team all the best; I know greater success awaits you.

Bongani during the French League 1 match between Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain. Photo: Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Bongani's talent is remarkable as one of the top midfielders in the South African Premier Division. Here are some questions people ask about the football star and the best answers:

What is Bongani Zungu's age? He is 31 years old as of September 2024, having been born on 9 October 1992.

He is 31 years old as of September 2024, having been born on 9 October 1992. What is Bongani Zungu's height? He is 6'0" (184 cm) tall and weighs 80 kilograms (176 lbs).

He is 6'0" (184 cm) tall and weighs 80 kilograms (176 lbs). How much does Bongani Zungu earn? The player earned R700,000 per month during his time with Sundowns.

The player earned R700,000 per month during his time with Sundowns. Is Bongani Zungu going to Sundowns? The football star is no longer playing for the DStv Premiership champions.

The football star is no longer playing for the DStv Premiership champions. Who is Bongani Zungu's wife? The midfielder is not married but is in a long-term relationship with actress Cindy Mahlangu.

The midfielder is not married but is in a long-term relationship with actress Cindy Mahlangu. Who is the highest-paid player in Sundowns in 2024? Bongani Zungu was the highest-paid player at Sundowns.

Bongani Zungu's salary made him the highest-paid player at Sundowns and one of the top earners in the league. He has also accumulated wealth from contracts and endorsements.

READ ALSO: Nate Bargatze's net worth today: How rich is the stand-up star?

Briefly.co.za discussed Nate Bargatze, a renowned American stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, and producer. With a career spanning over two decades, he is known for Netflix specials like The Tennessee Kid.

As one of America's best-selling comedians, most fans want to know Bargatze's net worth. Discover all about him and how he made it in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News