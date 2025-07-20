The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, weighed in on foreign nationals in a recent interview

His comments came after Operation Dudula embarked on a campaign to prevent undocumented foreigners from accessing public healthcare facilities

Panyaza admitted that the government is not acting appropriately and has mishandled the crisis

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Panyaza Lesufi commented on civic movements removing foreign nationals from clinics and hospitals. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans debated Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's statements on the issue of undocumented foreign nationals burdening the province's healthcare system.

Lesufi spoke in an interview with eNCA on 20 July 2025. When asked about how the provincial government would address undocumented foreign nationals using healthcare facilities, he said that the issue of undocumented foreign nationals has been mismanaged.

Lesufi also commented on Operation Dudula's recent campaign to remove foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities. He said that although it may seem like a piecemeal solution, it might not work in the long run.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The reality is we are invaded by people we don't know and we can't account for. We don't know why they are here, how they came here, and we don't even know their agenda," he said.

Lesufi said the government did not respond quickly to the crisis of illegal foreigners. He raised his concerns about the influx of foreign nationals in the province.

"You can't have people who you don't know who they are in our own country. It's not only a risk for our security, but a sudden mushrooming of people who own businesses. You don't know where they buy their stock, where they bank," he said.

Lesufi expressed concerns about illegal foreigners

Lesufi also said it is concerning that the government cannot account for illegal foreign nationals residing in townships and informal settlements. He said the government does not have a database of illegal foreigners.

"If it's not a level of recklessness, I don't know how to characterize it. So we have to deal with it head-on, and we need to come up with new methods to deal with it."

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi discussed foreign nationals in South Africa. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Operation Dudula doing?

Operation Dudula and March and March have been removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities since late June. The organisations, which are against undocumented foreign nationals, have accused illegal immigrants of burdening the public healthcare system.

Civic groups removing foreign nationals

Wits Professor weighs in on undocumented foreigners in healthcare system

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Wits University professor Loren Landau shared his views on the crisis of civic movements removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities. This came after Operation Dudula and March and March removed illegal immigrants from clinics and hospitals.

Landau said that targeted foreign nationals face short-term material and psychological hardship, which can be disruptive. He added that privatizing law enforcement in ad hoc and unconstitutional ways puts everyone at risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News