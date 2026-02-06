A young man shared an old clip of politician Blade Nzimande discussing South Africa's unemployment problem and sparked a heated debate online

The politician claimed students are rushing into oversaturated fields and wasting NSFAS funding on courses that won't lead to jobs

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some agreeing about choosing in-demand skills while others blamed the government for the job crisis

A PLC programmer taking selfies. Images: @autoperitusza

Source: TikTok

A content creator who focuses on workplace programming shared a video that opened up a fresh debate about South Africa's unemployment crisis. TikTok user @autoperitusza, who teaches people how to become PLC programmers, posted a clip on 3 February 2026 with the caption:

"Unemployment isn't just about effort or education. It's about demand!"

The video featured an old clip of politician Blade Nzimande making controversial comments about students choosing the wrong courses. Nzimande argued that too many students are rushing into programmes that South Africa doesn't need, creating more unemployment. He claimed the country is spending a huge percentage of NSFAS money supporting students who won't find jobs because they're studying in areas that aren't in high demand.

The young man agreed with Nzimande's point, questioning why anyone would enter a saturated job market when it makes more sense to choose a scarce skill that's valuable and pays well. He used his own field, PLC programming, as an example of a career that ticks both boxes.

Youth unemployment crisis divides SA

The message struck a nerve with thousands of South Africans who are either unemployed or struggling to find work despite having qualifications.

The debate raised important questions about who's really to blame for the unemployment crisis. Some viewers agreed that students need to be smarter about choosing in-demand fields, while others argued that the government has failed to create enough jobs regardless of what people study.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates unemployment claims

Social media users had strong opinions about the politician's comments and flooded the section with their own experiences on TikToker @autoperitusza's post:

@scoobydoo shared:

"Graduated in HR, still at home after 4 years. My neighbour did IT with data science, guess what? Absolutely correct, he's at home!"

@nacrompenza added:

"Some doctors don't have jobs, bro."

@tshepo03 questioned:

"So why are they being offered at universities?"

@sma_mashandu_stokwe suggested:

"Well, the government must give matrics a list of career paths that aren't saturated."

@chumase_events_entertainment recommended:

"Supply chain and logistics, you will never go wrong."

@tumi_k vented:

"I hate this argument so much. The problem isn't simply the degrees people have studied or plan to study. The way the economy is structured doesn't allow enough people to access jobs."

@thabani_thango wrote:

"This is one propaganda I'm not falling for. The government has failed us as the youth. It's easier for them to blame the SA youth than actually create jobs. Most of these politicians also have 'useless degrees.'"

@pinky_ngcobo said:

"I completed an honours degree in engineering and finished an automation module, which was interesting. It's great advice for people to learn PLC programming, as this is a valuable skill to have."

Blade Nzimande discussing unemployment in SA. Images: @autoperitusza

Source: TikTok

More stories on SA unemployment crisis

Briefly News recently reported on a young doctor's countdown to unemployment, highlighting the harsh reality of the healthcare job crisis in South Africa.

recently reported on a young doctor's countdown to unemployment, highlighting the harsh reality of the healthcare job crisis in South Africa. In another story, Mpact announced it would lay off 400 employees due to uncompetitive local production costs, with closure set for March 2026.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman showed the difficulties of job hunting in SA, facing rejection after rejection despite her qualifications.

Source: Briefly News