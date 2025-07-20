Civic group Operation Dudula has attributed the strained healthcare system in the country to illegal immigrants

Dudula and March and March have been removing undocumented foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities

Briefly News spoke to Wits University professor Loren Landau about the tension between South Africans and undocumented foreigners

JOHANNESBURG — Operation Dudula said the country's healthcare system is buckling under the weight of caring for South Africans and undocumented foreign nationals.

According to SABC News, Dudula has been receiving criticism for its recent campaign targeting undocumented foreign nationals. Illegal foreign nationals have been blocked from using public healthcare facilities.

Dudula's president, Zandile Dabula, said that the Departments of Health and Home Affairs promised to address the burdened healthcare system. She said that the public has been contacting them, complaining about the issue of foreign nationals using public healthcare facilities.

Dabula said the government is ignorant, and this has led to citizens not complaining 5to the relevant departments but to civic society groups like Dudula. She mentioned that elderly citizens wake up in the morning and queue in line at healthcare facilities, but do not receive help due to the presence of foreign nationals.

Expert weighs in

Wits University migration and immigration expert Professor Loren Landau discussed with Briefly News the effects of operations like those undertaken by Dudula. He said that foreign nationals targeted face short-term material and psychological hardship, which can be disruptive to them, their families, employers, and the communities in which they live.

"More broadly, we are talking about the erosion of state sovereignty and the rule of law. Whatever one thinks about foreign nationals in the country, allowing a private actor or organisation to determine their rights disempowers the state and erodes constitutional protections," he said.

Landau added that while many may feel that the state has failed them, privatising law enforcement in ways that are ad hoc and unconstitutional ultimately puts everyone at risk.

