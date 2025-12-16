South Africa has been excluded from all 2026 G20 events in the US, including the Miami Leaders’ Summit

Pretoria has sent a diplomatic note challenging the exclusion and seeking support from other member states

German and South African officials have criticised the exclusion, calling for multilateral solidarity

SA wrote a note to member states who are allies, challenging their exclusion from the G20. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

A diplomatic note was reportedly sent by Pretoria to G20 member states after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) requested that South Africa’s exclusion be formally placed on the agenda of the two-day G20 Sherpas meeting in Washington, US.

According to Eyewitness News, citing the Daily Maverick, South Africa has sought discussion and clarification regarding its exclusion. The note stated that the US officially informed South Africa on 4 December 2025 that it would be excluded from all G20 events in the United States in 2026. This includes meetings of Sherpas, working groups, ministers, and the 2026 Leaders’ Summit in Miami.

South Africa has called on its allies to oppose what it sees as a dangerous precedent set by the US in barring another member state from attending.

The United States barred South African representatives from attending

The US had been scheduled to convene a meeting of officials on 15 December 2025. Reports from ENCA indicate that US officials refused to accredit the South African delegation, further straining relations between the two countries. "Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that South Africa would not attend the G20 Summit in Washington and said he would instead focus on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in the US. The United States was set to convene a meeting of officials on 15 December 2025.

The Trump Administration barred a South African delegation from attending. Image: Andrew Caballero Reynolds/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Hayley Gibbons said:

"American sherpas will wrap up that discussion in under five minutes. The ANC needs to learn that no one, absolutely no one, sees the Rainbow when looking at them anymore.”

Mluleki Mtshiza commented:

"'The problem is that G20 members are afraid of America, and I don't see any of them standing up for South Africa."

Fanya Mambo Africa stated:

"South Africa's request for agenda inclusion demonstrates proactive diplomatic engagement."

Digital warrior said:

"We must just let it go and not participate in 2026. We will be back in 2027."

@Me_MiniMe stated:

"The G20 doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. South Africa encouraging members to attend is genius because he would have tried to make it a lone gorilla affair. Now, everyone will ensure multilateralism stays on course."

Other Briefly articles on the South Africa- United States G20 tensions

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the global community to boycott the 2026 G20 summit in Miami after US President Trump announced South Africa would not be allowed to attend. EFF President Julius Malema described the exclusion as an act of authoritarianism, insisting that global solidarity is needed against the US decision.

In another related article, Germany’s Ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, confirmed that Berlin is engaging with the US over the matter. He said Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports South Africa, highlighting the country’s importance within the G20. Merz noted that South Africa successfully led the G20 presidency in 2025 and emphasized that the issue extends beyond South Africa, as it is the only African member of the G20.

Source: Briefly News