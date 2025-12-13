EFF Calls for G20 Boycott as US Excludes South Africa From 2026 Miami Summit
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the international community to boycott the G20 Summit in the United States
- US President Donald Trump announced that Pretoria would not be allowed to attend the gathering in Miami in 2026
- South Africa insists that the United States has no authority to bar another founding G20 member state from taking part
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has urged the international community to boycott the G20 Summit set to be held in the United States in 2026.
SA not allowed at G20
This follows reports that the United States plans to block South Africa’s participation. US President Donald Trump has said Pretoria will not be allowed to attend the G20 summit in Miami in 2026. South Africa said the US has no authority to stop another founding G20 member state from participating.
EFF leader Julius Malema said G20 countries should support the South African government. He argued that excluding South Africa would be an act of authoritarianism and said the EFF believes the summit should be boycotted if South Africa is barred from attending. Malema added that global solidarity is needed and warned that appeasing such actions would only weaken resistance.
Malema slams Donald Trump
EFF leader Julius Malema compared US President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during a special press briefing held on 11 December 2025 in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Speaking at the event, which was also streamed online, Malema said the party was concerned about what it described as growing US imperialism and fascism under Trump’s leadership.
He accused the United States of committing war crimes at home and abroad, pointing to its actions in Venezuela, alleged interference in Latin American elections, and Trump’s statements about taking control of the Gaza Strip.
What you need to know about Trump and Malema
- The EFF labelled Trump a KKK leader after the US expelled South Africa's ambassador Ebrahim Rasool.
- The EFF called out Trump for his tweet about genocide and land confiscation in South Africa.
- Julius Malema responded to Trump’s calls for his arrest during a meeting at the White House.
- The EFF labelled Trump as a liar following his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.
- Malema claimed that Trump was scared of him because he sang the Kill the Boer song.
Malema slams Trump in G20 build-up
Briefly News reported that Malema took a dig at the United States President in the build-up to the 2025 G20 Summit. Malema's criticism of Trump came in November 2025 after the US leader said he would not attend the event in South Africa.
Trump said no delegate from the US would attend due to the terrible things that were happening in the country. Malema said that AfriForum is part of a tiny minority of Afrikaners who continue to peddle lies about the country.
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za