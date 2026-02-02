The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's president Jacob Zuma's name was mentioned as being allegedly part of the Jeffrey Epstein saga

This was after reports alleged that Zuma had a meeting with the former billionaire during a state visit in the United Kingdom

SABC News journalist Sherwin Bryce-Pease clarified that Zuma did not meet with Epstein, and South Africans who supported Zuma applauded Bryce-Pease

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

A journalist discussed Jacob Zuma's alleged meeting with Jeffrey Epstein. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP via Getty Images and Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — SABC News journalist Sherwin Bryce-Pease clarified that uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma did not meet with former billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was accused of operating a human trafficking syndicate on his island.

Bryce-Pease posted a status on his @sherwiebp X acccount on 2 February 2026. He said that it was unlikely that Zuma met Epstein in 2010 as Epstein was released from jail on 22 July 2009 and was placed on probation and house arrest until the following year August. Zuma's alleged meeting took place on 5 March 2010 at the Ritz.

Epstein was not in the UK

Bryce-Pease also pointed out that an email which was sent the next day, the individual named Mark Lloyd asked Epstein if he would be in London or if his travelling restrictions were still in place. This meant that it was unlikely that Zuma met Epstein as Epstein was not in the country at the time.

"Therefore, reportage that Zuma had dinner with Epstein in London on March 5th thus seems unsubstantiated, speculative and not based on any evidence," he said.

Read his tweet on X here:

Jacob Zuma Foundation slams allegations

The Zuma Foundation denied the allegations and said that they were an attempt to smear the former President's name. The Foundation said that it would not respond to the allegations after Daily Maverick alleged that Zuma met with Epstein and was allegedly set to meet with a Russian model.

Allegations of associations with Epstein have resulted in severe reactions from politicians and businessmen globally alike. The United States President Donald Trump slammed comedian Trevor Noah and threatened to sue him after he joked at the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony on 1 February 2026 that Trump was at the island.

Jacob Zuma did not meet Jeffrey Epstein according to a journalist. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans applaud Bryce-Peace

Netizens on X saluted Bryce-Peace for his clarification post.

Andile said:

"Some people won't like this because they always crave seeing President Zuma on the wrong side of history."

Umzukulwana ka Mandlani said:

"Lies have short legs."

Bongani K said:

"It doesn't make sense that President Jacob Zuma attended the Epstein Island dinner, while on a state visit with his wife."

Sthembiso_RSA said:

"Thank you for your fair reporting because in this country's biased media, any fake story about Zuma spreads like wildfire."

Storm said:

"For Vera's sake, I hope it never happened."

South African ID found on Epstein Island

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a South African ID was found among the documents which were removed from Epstein's Island.

The ID was part of a photo dump the Democrats released following the passing of a bill allowing the publication of the Epstein files.

Source: Briefly News