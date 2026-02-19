Former Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor, King Charles' disgraced brother, was arrested on his 66th birthday

Police in the United Kingdom didn't provide specifics but were seen leaving a residence near Andrew's home

They revealed that they have a man in custody and would provide more details as the information comes in

Ex-Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday. Image: Pool

Disgraced former British royal, Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor, was reportedly arrested on his 66th birthday, 19 February 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While specifics surrounding the allegations are unknown, the arrest is the ex-prince's first since facing numerous allegations over his ties to the late American financier and convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the British publication BBC, which is live-reporting as information comes in, unmarked vehicles were spotted driving up to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the area in which Andrew has stayed since leaving Windsor Castle after 20 years. The former Duke of York left the family home and gave up his royal titles following intense scrutiny from the public despite denying any wrongdoing in connection with the deceased.

Per Sky News, royal commentator Alastair Bruce explained that the only other time a sibling of a serving monarch was arrested was in 1554 when Elizabeth I was arrested.

Thames Valley police released a statement about the arrest but didn't mention Andrew's identity, per national guidance. However, they mentioned that "the man" remains in police custody.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate the alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

This is a developing story.

