Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“We Will Provide Updates”: Former Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor Arrested by UK Police
People

“We Will Provide Updates”: Former Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor Arrested by UK Police

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • Former Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor, King Charles' disgraced brother, was arrested on his 66th birthday
  • Police in the United Kingdom didn't provide specifics but were seen leaving a residence near Andrew's home
  • They revealed that they have a man in custody and would provide more details as the information comes in

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Former Prince Andrew arrested.
Ex-Prince Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday. Image: Pool
Source: Getty Images

Disgraced former British royal, Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor, was reportedly arrested on his 66th birthday, 19 February 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While specifics surrounding the allegations are unknown, the arrest is the ex-prince's first since facing numerous allegations over his ties to the late American financier and convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the British publication BBC, which is live-reporting as information comes in, unmarked vehicles were spotted driving up to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the area in which Andrew has stayed since leaving Windsor Castle after 20 years. The former Duke of York left the family home and gave up his royal titles following intense scrutiny from the public despite denying any wrongdoing in connection with the deceased.

Read also

"That's a brave guy": Terrifying discovery as RUSA pulls Black Mamba from the wardrobe, SA startled

Per Sky News, royal commentator Alastair Bruce explained that the only other time a sibling of a serving monarch was arrested was in 1554 when Elizabeth I was arrested.

Thames Valley police released a statement about the arrest but didn't mention Andrew's identity, per national guidance. However, they mentioned that "the man" remains in police custody.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate the alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

This is a developing story.

3 Other stories about the Royal Family

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
British Royal FamilyUnited Kingdom
Hot:
Nhlamulo baloyi Elizabeth lambert Michaela conlin Jamie hector Marlene kamakawiwoole