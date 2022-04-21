Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently visited the UK and reconnected with Queen Elizabeth

In an interview, the father of two said he had a great time with his grandmother, and they made her laugh throughout their stay

Social media users commended him for patching things up with his grandmother after a year of shake-ups since he and his wife did a tell-it-all interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth have reunited slightly a year after Prince Harry and his American wife gave a tell-it-all interview that left the royal family shaken somewhat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Queen Elizabeth II after almost a year after their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Source: Getty Images

Prince Harry showers Queen Elizabeth with lovely words

The father of two opened up about his reunion with his grandmother and said he had a great time spending time with her.

In an interview with Today Show, the royal said that although he was having a good time in the UK with family, he considers the United States as his home.

"Being with her was great, It was so nice to see her. You know she always got a great sense of humour with me. Yes, we made her laugh, both Meghan and I, the two of us. It was really nice to catch up with her," he said.

He also said he enjoyed living in the US because he was welcomed with open arms in the country and he intends to settle there for a period of time.

"Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States. And it feels that way as well. We've been welcomed, and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," he said.

His sentiments left social media users in awe and some commended him for patching things up with his grandmother.

Here are some of the comments:

@drsetitoff said:

"Home is where you are loved."

@katiekadrlik said:

"We will happily claim the Sussexes."

@debmcd11 commented:

"The Queen won’t have a good sense of humour with him once he brings his new book out, he’ll break her heart all over again."

@peachrosemama added:

"Smart guy. He knows what matters in life and that you only have one life, and one childhood for your children. His mother must be looking down, beaming with pride. She raised a smart, loving man."

