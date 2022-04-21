Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a huge milestone today (Thursday, 21 April) as she turns 96 years old

Ahead of her special day, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a stunning photograph of her pictured with two of her fell ponies

Reports confirm that her Majesty travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, where she will be joined by family and friends

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday today and to mark the occasion, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a stunning never before seen photo of her majesty.

The photograph was shared online by The Royal Family’s Facebook account and shows the Queen with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

Queen Elizabeth II with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Image: henrydallalphotography.com/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The page disclosed that it was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“The photo is the fourth in a series of photos released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, following images that celebrated the Golden Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, and Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday. First staged in 1943, The Queen has attended every single Royal Windsor Horse Show,” the official statement reads.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to BBC News, her Majesty travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, where she will be joined by family and friends on her special day.

“She is expected to stay in a cottage on the estate particularly liked by her late husband, Prince Philip.”

Online users responded to the post with endearment and sweet birthday messages for Britain's longest-lived monarch.

Councillor Todd Ferguson replied:

“Magnificent, and the ponies aren’t too bad either. God Save The Queen.”

Jennifer Zuleger said:

“How lovely. Happy Birthday to Her Majesty. She is a treasure.”

Hanim Jamil Omar commented:

The horses are stunning and such a lovely backdrop and her majesty still look young and beautiful. Happy Birthday your Majesty. May God keep you well and safe.”

Susan Kane responded:

“Happy Birthday your Majesty I hope you have a wonderful day and year ahead. You have been a shining light over the various Commonwealth Countries You Reign over since becoming our Queen, thank you, and God Bless and keep you safe.”

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that Queen Elizabeth II has marked 70 years on the British throne.

New York Times reports that the milestone puts the queen in a rarefied group: Only three other monarchs are documented to have reigned for more than 70 years.

Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain upon the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

Source: Briefly News