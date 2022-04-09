Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, has celebrated her father and sister's achievement after the duo graduated from Montclair State University

She disclosed that both her father and sister obtained Bachelor of Science degrees in Sociology from the same school and graduated on the same day

Netizens were happy for Robinson's family as many headed to the comment section to celebrate them

Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, has celebrated her father and sister's academic milestones after the pair graduated from Montclair State University.

According to her, both her father and sister obtained Bachelor of Science degrees in Sociology from the same establishment.

She took to social media to make the significant achievement public as she wrote:

Photos of Kiiera Robinson, her dad, and her family. Source: Kiiera Robinson/cbn.com

Source: UGC

Proud family moment

''I am so happy to finally say congratulations to both my Dad and baby sister for graduating from Montclair State University with Bachelor of Science degrees in Sociology.''

She stressed:

''Yes, same day, same school, the same degree,'' she added with a photo.

Netizens were happy for Robinson's family as many headed to the comment section to celebrate them.

Briefly News selected some of the comments below:

Sandra Jones commented:

''Congratulations and Happy birthday!''

Kera Kera said:

''Aww congratulations and happy birthday Cuzin.''

Diane Tyndell commented:

''Congratulations to all of y’all Love you all.''

Zandra Vega said:

''That's awesome! Congratulations to you both!''

Renee McNair commented:

''Enjoy your special day hope your day is filled with love fun happiness and joy because deserve it.''

Barbara Brown said:

''To the entire family. I’m so proud of y’all. Please give them both my love and continued prayers. Support for all they desire.''

