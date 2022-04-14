April is a blockbuster movie month on Showmax, with a line-up of films that promise to keep you glued to your screen. From mind-bending sci-fi action thrillers to edge-of-your-seat horrors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab the popcorn and settle in for some seriously good entertainment with these 5 new movies on Showmax.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

5 New movies to watch on Showmax in April. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

1. Ray Donovan: The Movie

Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where the final season of the Emmy-winning series left off, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and his son Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago. Watch it on Showmax now »»»

2. The Reckoning

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Reckoning is set in London, 1665, where the great plague stalks the streets, leaving death in its wake. As fear and superstition take hold, Grace (Charlotte Kirk, Vice), a young widow haunted by the recent death of her husband, rejects the advances of her landlord… and is accused of being a witch.

In all, The Reckoning has won over 40 international awards and is a movie you can’t miss! Stream it now on Showmax »»»

3. Mayday

A young woman finds herself in a dreamlike and dangerous land where she joins an army of girls engaged in a never-ending war. But is she the killer they want her to be? Starring Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Soko and Juliette Lewis, Screen International says Mayday is “heady with symbolism and vengeful female energy.” Watch it on Showmax »»»

4. The Boy Behind the Door

Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us) and Ezra Dewey (The Djinn) star in this horror-thriller, which sees two boys kidnapped and taken to a labyrinthine house in the middle of nowhere, where their only chance at survival is sticking together. Critics have called it a tense and terrifying movie that will thrill even the most discerning horror fans. Watch it now »»»

5. Boss Level

Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong headline the sci-fi action thriller. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Boss Level stars Frank Grillo (The Grey) as a retired special forces soldier trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder as he tries to unlock the mystery behind his untimely demise.

Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong headline the sci-fi action thriller. Stream it on Showmax now »»»

Sign up to Showmax and start watching

Watch the best new series on Showmax from only R39 for a monthly mobile subscription (R99 for a standard Showmax subscription). All you need to do is:

Go to showmax.com »»» Sign up with your email address and create a password Choose your monthly Showmax plan That’s it, you’re all set to start watching!

Source: Briefly News