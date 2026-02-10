The explosive Epstein files reignite global outrage as pressure builds on the Royal Family to address long-standing allegations and mounting demands for justice and accountability

Public backlash intensifies after new claims emerge, prompting Prince William and Princess Kate to issue a rare public response

Renewed scrutiny places Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the centre of controversy, deepening questions around royal transparency and moral responsibility

Prince William and Princess Catherine have finally broken their silence after explosive new revelations linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein prompted pressure on the British royal family.

Prince William and Kate met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame, Sarah Mullally during an audience at Lambeth Palace on February 5, 2026 in London, England. Image: Aaron Chown - Pool

Source: Getty Images

The couple released their first public statement on 9 February 2026, as scrutiny intensified around Prince William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his past ties to Epstein, placing the monarchy under renewed global attention.

Speaking through a Kensington Palace spokesperson, the Prince and Princess of Wales said they were deeply concerned by the disturbing details that emerged from newly released US court documents. The statement came as William is preparing for a high-profile diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pressure mounts as files reveal new allegations

The revelations shed further light on Epstein’s extensive network and the powerful individuals linked to him. The files include emails, witness statements, and images.

According to a BBC report, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s longstanding association with Epstein has haunted the monarchy for years. The latest disclosures include emails suggesting that Mountbatten-Windsor maintained contact with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction for a child sex offence.

The documents also confirmed the authenticity of a photograph showing Mountbatten-Windsor with Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre accused Mountbatten-Windsor of sexual assault when she was a teenager. He consistently denied the allegations and settled the civil case out of court in 2022.

Royal family faces public backlash

Mountbatten-Windsor recently vacated his Windsor home earlier than planned and relocated to the privately-owned Sandringham Estate. Palace sources indicated that the move was influenced by the growing calls for distancing him from the monarchy.

Emails also revealed that Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information from his role as a UK trade envoy with Epstein, a move that potentially breached official confidentiality guidelines. The exchanges reportedly included details of diplomatic visits and investment opportunities, raising serious concerns over national interest and security.

Watch the YouTube Sky News report below:

The royal family’s effort to distance itself from Mountbatten-Windsor began in 2019, when he stepped back from public duties. Since then, he has lost his military titles, royal patronages, and official roles, but critics argue that these measures fall short of what justice demands.

The front page of The Guardian newspaper with an image of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is seen on October 31, 2025 in Windsor, England. Image: Ming Yeung

Source: Getty Images

More Epstein articles on Briefly News

Another South African was implicated in the recently-published Epstein files, which included emails and correspondence among others.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's president Jacob Zuma's name was mentioned as being allegedly part of the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

On Friday, 6 February 2026, Gareth Cliff weighed in on Jacob Zuma being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A political content creator called out a Jeffreys Bay couple who worked on Jeffrey Epstein's private island for 10 years.

Source: Briefly News