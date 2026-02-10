Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice have put former Prince Andrew back into the spotlight

The files included compromising photos of Andrew in proximity to a certain woman, and a controversial August 2010 email exchange with Epstein

British police confirmed they were assessing fresh allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following a confidentiality complaint

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten, Duke of York, is back in the spotlight following the release of new files connected to the now late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest batch of Epstein files, released by the US Justice Department in late January 2026, continues to uncover details about high-profile connections to Epstein.

What are the latest revelations?

Email correspondences between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein, many of which occurred after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, show Andrew forwarding "visit reports" from official trips to Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen shortly after receiving them from his special adviser.

One email chain from November 30, 2010, revealed that Andrew was passing on these documents within minutes, raising questions about the handling of sensitive trade and investment information that was expected to remain confidential.

The emails' impact on Andrew's role as the UK's special trade envoy

The released files show Andrew allegedly sharing itineraries and reports with Epstein, including a "confidential brief" on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.

In another exchange from August 2010, Epstein organised a dinner involving a young Russian woman. Andrew replied with a request for direct contact.

One email dated February 9, 2011, shows Andrew suggesting Epstein might invest in a private equity firm he had visited a week prior.

The reply read:

"Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch."

Describing the woman, Epstein answered:

"She is a 26-year-old. Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy and yes, she has your email."

This interaction, if it occurred as the files allege, suggests a breach of official duties on Andrew's part.

What consequences has Andrew faced for his relationship with Epstein?

For years, the former Prince faced scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein.

In a previous interview with BBC’s Newsnight, he denied wrongdoing and stated that he informed the late financier in early December 2010 that he intended to end their friendship.

Andrew's links to Epstein have led to him being stripped of his royal titles, as revelations of his friendship with Epstein have become increasingly public.

Presently, the Guardian is reporting that British police will review these latest claims.

