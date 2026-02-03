A political content creator called out a Jeffreys Bay couple who worked on Jeffrey Epstein's private island for 10 years

The couple, Cathy and Miles Alexander, told the media they never saw anything suspicious and were treated extremely well

South Africans expressed concern about the couple being back in the country, with many saying they're lying

South Africa has turned its attention to a local couple who worked on convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private island for nearly a decade. A political content creator who shares macroeconomics and geopolitics content posted a video on 2 February 2026, questioning why the couple refuses to speak honestly about what they witnessed.

The video was shared with the caption:

"The Epstein files are out. Last time they were meant to drop, global power dynamics shifted overnight. Now imagine what happens next. Even more disturbing, South African nationals reportedly linked to the island refuse to speak and still praise Epstein and Maxwell. At what point does this become a national security question for South Africa?"

As shared on the Sunday Tribune, Cathy and Miles Alexander from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape worked on Epstein's Little Saint James island in the US Virgin Islands for eight years, from 1999 to 2007. Fresh documents unsealed on Friday as part of the Epstein files have thrust the couple back into the spotlight, along with other prominent names, including former SA president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking to the media on Sunday morning, the couple said they want nothing more than to put that chapter of their lives behind them. They claimed their overall experience working on the island was very nice, and they had a good working relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on federal sex trafficking charges.

Miles said he was appointed as the managing director of the island, working closely with Epstein. He claimed Epstein treated them extremely well, and there was never a problem with him. Cathy said she fulfilled housekeeping duties, and they lived about 50 metres away from Epstein's residence.

The couple denied any knowledge of wrongdoing, saying they never saw anything suspicious and never witnessed underage people on the island. They claimed they kept records of guests' passports and knew everyone was over 18. However, in the newly released files, a trafficking survivor alleged the couple witnessed the abuse and were paid highly to observe everything.

SA questions couple who worked for Epstein

Netizens shared their thoughts on the couple and their relationship to Epstein on TikToker @amanidube1's clip:

@karenteven said:

"This being released now is just to distract us from something else happening at the moment 😳"

@zwananishabangu wrote:

"Terrible things have been happening that side😩"

@enock suggested:

"These files are hiding the actual truth."

@nossb said:

"Cape Town is evil, guys, these are real people, and there we don't know what's really happening."

@lene shared:

"In one of the files, a South African woman who was in the Military... We are cooked."

@kagisotukisi stated:

"They are lying obviously."

@zay wrote:

"I'm scared when they start digging that island 😩😩😩"

@malavagcado joked:

"Jacob Zuma is there 😂😂😂"

@shonamalanga demanded:

"Let them spill the beans. We'll put them on lie detectors to see if they don't know anything. We will protect them if they expose the truth. Start cooking Mr & Mrs Alexander."

