The Church of Scientology has quietly acquired major properties in South Africa, including a castle and a high-rise building, sparking intrigue online

L. Ron Hubbard’s early work in Johannesburg, from drafting constitutions to prison reform, laid the foundation for the church’s ongoing presence in the country

The exclusive Kyalami Castle is now a spiritual retreat, inaccessible to the public, fueling conversations about wealth and secrecy in religious groups

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

From secret castles to historic homes, South Africans are discovering a side of Scientology they never knew existed.

The picture on the right showed the building that belongs to the Church of Scientology in Port Elizabeth. Image: hurch of Scientology

Source: Facebook

South Africans are talking after @coolstorybru_za posted a viral video on 8 February 2026, revealing that the Church of Scientology owns several massive, lush properties in the country. The TikTok clip highlighted the church’s strong presence in South Africa, dating back to the 1960s. Founder L. Ron Hubbard lived in Johannesburg, and during his time in the country, he lived on Linksfield Ridge, authored a one-man, one-vote constitution, introduced a bill of rights, and even toured local prisons to implement new penal codes. The church continues to expand, purchasing landmark buildings and establishing new centres to accommodate growing Scientology groups.

Beyond the historical connection, the church’s modern South African footprint includes some impressive properties. Notably, the Kyalami Castle, acquired from Planet Hotels in 2008, functions as one of six advanced organisations, offering a spiritual retreat complete with an auditorium, restaurant, café, swimming pool, braai-equipped gazebo, and an observation tower with panoramic views. Kyalami Castle, which also belongs to the church, recently underwent renovations reportedly worth billions.

Secretive Scientology estates revealed

The revelations by user @coolstorybru_za sparked widespread curiosity, partly because Hubbard’s influence in South Africa is controversial yet fascinating. People were intrigued by how a religious organisation maintains such lavish properties while staying largely private. Discussions online focused on the exclusivity of Kyalami Castle, the historic significance of Hubbard’s Johannesburg home, and the church’s ability to quietly expand in the country without much mainstream attention.

Some social media users were concerned about the secrecy and financial power of the church; others simply found the properties impressive and wondered what life inside Kyalami Castle might be like. The post drew attention to the continuing presence of Scientology in South Africa and the influence of its founder’s legacy, leaving Mzansi intrigued by what it means for them.

The screenshot on the left captured Cool Bru discussing the Church of Scientology. Image: @coolstorybru_za

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thatmamainthemountains said:

“Went to a party there ages ago, such an amazing property. Scientology is a cult, though. 😂”

Johnpetergernaat said:

“I work with a company who are all Scientologists, and it is the best-run company I’ve dealt with and has the highest ethics. I knew a couple, now deceased, who never spoke with regret about being rescued from throwing away their money to Scientology, and they were halfway on the Bridge. I’ve watched the documentaries, and I have deep questions about the founder and the current leader. I don’t believe they should be referred to as a church, but rather as a development or education programme. I am concerned about the financial operations they enjoy due to their tax-exempt status. If they were truly giving back to the community, taxes would be the first way of doing this.”

Byrondavel said:

“I see this castle from Lonehill. Thanks for finally giving me details on it. 🙌🔥”

Therealmiss.maya27 said:

“This interest in South Africa doesn’t sit well with me personally. I liked it better when they thought we woke up to lions outside our ‘huts’. 😑”

Gwaqube said:

“Those busted are involved in human trafficking.”

Nikkelslife said:

“Worked an event for the church in Port Elizabeth for the building opening, and it’s the weirdest and coldest thing I’ve ever worked at. I prayed before going in.”

Refiloemaj said:

“Scientology is a demonic institution, no different from masonry, the occult, etc.”

Chwayita_dlulane said:

“I know they have a bad reputation in America, but they actually do a lot of good work in SA, believe it or not.”

Lehaniestephanie said:

“It is all about money. Mr Hubbard was very clever at catching unbelievers and taking their money.”

Wherethepenguinsat said:

“Cult. It’s a cult.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about churches

A woman became a viral sensation after she made sure to show off a luxury brand in church, sparking laughter.

A woman attending a church in Dobsonville left many South Africans stunned after showing that alcohol was allowed during the service.

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently reacted to influencer Faith Nketsi's sultry church outfit, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News