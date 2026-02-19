King Charles has released a statement following his brother's, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's, arrest

According to reports, the King and Buckingham Palace were unaware that the arrest would take place

The police, who were near Andrew's home, shared that they would provide more information at the appropriate time

Prince Charles broke his silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest. Images: WPA Pool, Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

After former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, his older brother, the reigning King Charles, released a statement addressing the incident. Andrew has been under scrutiny since allegations of his ties to the late convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein arose.

The British publication BBC reports that Andrew, who has constantly denied any wrongdoing, was taken into police custody on 19 February 2026, on his 66th birthday. Another publication, The Independent, shared that neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed about the former royal's arrest.

In response to his disgraced brother's current circumstances, the King wrote in a statement that he had learned "with the deepest concern" about the arrest for the suspicion of misconduct in public office, adding:

"What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

They have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state this clearly: The law must take its course."

King Charles concluded that, as investigations continue, he would refrain from making any more comments on the matter, and in the meantime, he and his family will continue serving the public.

Take a look at the BBC's Instagram reel, posted on its account, to hear the statement in full:

Before King Charles' statement, Thames Valley police, who were seen near Andrew's home at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, released one of their own, omitting Andrew's identity and the specifics of the alleged crime.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Many photos of Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor have appeared in the Epstein files, showing his alleged relationship with the disgraced financier. Image: Davidoff Studios Photography

Source: Getty Images

