Prince Andrew Stripped of All Titles Amid Sex Abuse Allegations, SA Weighs In

In the wake of growing sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the royal has been stripped of all his military and royal titles

The Palace made the announcement just days after a judge ruled against dismissing a lawsuit made his complainant

While The Queen's son will still be referred to as "His Royal Highness" he can't use the title in any official capacity

Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of all his royal and military titles as details of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein saga become clearer.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Thursday, just a day after a US court ruled the sexual abuse case against the Prince could go ahead.

"With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen." The Palace wrote.

The Queen's son is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual activities with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges she was sexually trafficked to the royal by Epstein when she was just 17 years old, CNN reports.

She also maintains that Prince Andrew knew she was underage at the time of the abuse.

The Prince, who continues to deny the claims, will continue to hold the title of "His Royal Highness" but may not use the title in any official capacity, BBC News reports.

Social media reactions

Check out some of the comments to the news from social media users:

andiiigrammm said:

"No one should be ‘above’ the law."

duuudebrah's said:

"THE COURTS BETTER NOT LET THIS GO!!!!"

entrepreneurhubuk said:

"Let’s see him try to wiggle his way out of this."

