Former President Bill Clinton testified before Congress, saying he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong” in relation to Jeffrey Epstein

A hot tub photo of Clinton with an unidentified woman sparked questions, but he denied knowing her

Clinton expressed regret over associating with Epstein and confirmed he did not know about Epstein’s crimes

Bill Clinton has testified, in a closed-door deposition, that he did not know of any crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein. Images: Al Drago/ Getty Images and Rick Friedman/ Getty Images

UNITED STATES- Former US President Bill Clinton has faced a congressional panel over his ties to late financier Jeffrey Epstein, insisting he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong.”

Reports from the BBC indicated that the closed-door deposition comes as newly released files and photographs linked to Epstein have put the former president in the spotlight.

Clinton denies 'hot tub' photo

The closed-door deposition in New York focused on Clinton’s inclusion in newly released Epstein files, including a photograph showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman. Clinton said he did not know the woman and denied any relations.

Clinton emphasised he would have cut ties with Epstein and never flown on his plane had he known about Epstein’s crimes.

“I would have turned him in myself,” he said in an opening statement released to the public.

A video posted afterwards repeated that he did not know about Epstein’s illegal activities, “no matter how many photos they show of me.”

Both Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, initially resisted congressional subpoenas, calling them politically motivated, before agreeing to testify. Hillary testified a day earlier, saying she also “had no idea” of Epstein’s crimes.

How did the deposition go?

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer described Clinton’s deposition as “very productive” and “historic,” noting the Clintons are the highest-ranking officials ever deposed by Congress. The deposition also touched on former President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein. Clinton said he did not know of Trump’s involvement, leaving it to Congress to decide if Trump should testify.

Clinton stressed regret over his association with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking. While the Epstein files mention Clinton hundreds of times, neither he nor his wife has been accused of misconduct by Epstein survivors.

Cape Town woman implicated in Epstein files

A Cape Town woman and a former modelling agency have been implicated in more than three million pages of documents released by the United States Department of Justice on 30 January 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The woman declined to comment on her alleged involvement in Epstein’s trafficking operations.

Among the released material were emails and correspondence between Epstein and an alleged recruiter, Daniel Siad, dating back to 2014. The documents also reference the now-closed Cape Town agency Pure Model Management and one of its alleged former employees, Lianne Ready, in connection with the communications.

SA woman recounts past incident on Epstein Island

In a related article, a woman from Cape Town in the Western Cape has claimed she was among the young women allegedly victimised on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island. Juliette Bryant said she was 20 years old and studying at the University of Cape Town when she was recruited in 2002. She claimed she met Epstein in Cape Town after being approached at a party by a woman who said she worked for a modelling agency and promised her an international modelling career.

Clinton has been linked to Epstein's Island after photos leaked of him with girls supposedly in the company of Epstein. Images: Marco Bello/Getty Images and Anadolu/Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that United States President Donald Trump threatened to sue South African comedian Trevor Noah after jokes made during the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony. Noah alleged that Trump had been on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, claims the president has strongly denied. Trump slammed the awards show as “the worst” and “unwatchable,” warning Noah to “get his facts straight” or face legal action.

