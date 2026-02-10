A woman from Cape Town in the Western Cape revealed that she was allegedly one of the young women who were victimised at Jeffrey Epstein's island

The United States government released over three million pages from the much-awaited Epstein Files, which detailed decades of sexual abuse

The woman shared how she was recruited into Epstein's inner circle and shared how she was allegedly groomed and faced sexual abuse

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — A woman from Cape Town in the Western Cape alleged that she was one of the victims of sexual abuse at Jeffrey Epstein's island. She opened up about how Epstein allegedly recruited her.

According to Eyewitness News, Juliette Bryant said she was 20 years old and a student at the University of Cape Town when she was recruited. She said she met Epstein in Cape Town after a woman from a model agency introduced herself at a party in 2002.

Woman details how she met Jeffrey Epstein

Bryant said that the woman promised her a career as a model. She told Bryant that Epstein was in the country with powerful people, including former United States President Bill Clinton. She was then allegedly invited to attend a dinner where she reportedly met Epstein. She then received traveling documents and, within weeks, she flew to the United States.

From New York to Epstein's island

Bryant then alleged that once she arrived in New York, she was diverted to the Caribbean, where Epstein's private island, Little St James Island, was. She also alleged that she was taken to several of Epstein's properties, where she experienced sexual and psychological abuse. Years after the ordeal, she allegedly continued to stay in touch with him. She admitted that Epstein had a psychological hold over her, and her email, which was found among the Epstein Files, was a result of a trauma response.

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released images on 18 December 2025 after Congress passed a bill allowing the publication of pictures from the Epstein collection. A South African ID was among the documents found on the island.

A Cape Town woman was implicated in the sex trafficking syndicate; the woman's name emerged in the Epstein Files released on 30 January 2026. She allegedly worked with a man claiming to be a recruiter for Epstein. However, she denied the allegations.

