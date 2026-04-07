Crowds of Iranians have formed human chains around power plants and key bridges as tensions with the U.S. escalate

Children and adults alike joined in the demonstrations, defying safety warnings from foreign embassies

The dramatic scenes come just hours before President Trump’s deadline for a deal with Iran

Iranians stand in defiance of Trump’s deadline to give the US access to the Strait of Hormuz. Images: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images and AFP/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

IRAN — In a show of defiance, Iranians began assembling outside the country's power plants ahead of US President Donald Trump's approaching deadline.

Fox News posted a striking new video on their X account, showing crowds of Iranians locking arms around power plants and key infrastructure, creating human shields as President Trump’s 8 p.m. ET deadline looms.

See video here:

Iranians form a human shield in defiance

The scenes unfolded at sites including the Kazerun Combined Cycle Power Plant, Ahvaz’s White Bridge, and bridges and power stations in Kashan, Karaj, Qom, and Hashtrud. Children and adults alike joined the human chains to deter potential U.S. or Israeli strikes following recent attacks on Kharg Island and Iranian rail infrastructure.

Iran has rejected the latest terms from Washington, raising the stakes with just hours remaining. Despite foreign embassy safety warnings, Iranian officials urged nationwide participation. Reports say the country’s demonstrations continue as the tense deadline approaches.

Trump threatens Iran

President Trump threatened to annihilate Iran if it does not agree to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night. The US President said he would give Iranians until 8 pm to comply. “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said. He added that maybe something would happen before Tuesday night, which could change his decision, adding that ‘47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end’. He signed off his post by saying God Bless the Great People of Iran.

3 Articles on Trump's updates on the war

The trust level between Iran and the United States of America is at zero. That’s according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who confirmed that they had received direct messages from the US, while insisting that there were no direct negotiations.

The President of the US even claimed that his country had won within the first hour, but despite his claims, the war rages on. He previously also stated that the war was a ‘short-term excursion’ that could end soon, and later said that the US ‘hadn’t won enough'.

Donald Trump claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran wanted him to be the country’s new Supreme Leader. The President of the United States of America made the claim on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising dinner in Washington, DC.

Iranians continue to protest against Donald Trump as the war escalates. Image: AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that US President Donald Trump said he attacked Iran because the country was working on a new site for developing material for nuclear weapons. The US had previously bombed Iran’s nuclear sites in June 2025, with Trump saying that it was ‘very successful’ and necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Source: Briefly News