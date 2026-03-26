Donald Trump has provided an update on the war with Iran and how the United States is getting closer to making a deal

The President of the US also discussed how some in Iran wanted him to take over following the death of the Supreme Leader

Social media users weighed in on Trump's latest claims, sharing varying reactions to the US President's comments

Donald Trump claimed that Iran wanted him to become the new ruler, but he turned down the offer. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran wanted him to be the country’s new Supreme Leader.

The President of the United States of America made the claim on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) fundraising dinner in Washington, DC.

Trump was providing an update on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East when he claimed that he turned down the chance to be Iran’s new leader. The conflict began on 28 February 2026 when Israel and the US launched a joint military operation, targeting Iran.

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The attacks also resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran then retaliated by attacking US bases in neighbouring Persian Gulf countries.

Trump says he turned down Iran’s offer

During the dinner, the US President claimed that the people of Iran want to make him their Supreme Leader, but he rejected the offer.

"There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran. We hear them very clearly. They say, ‘We'd like to make you the next supreme leader.' “No, thank you. I don't want it," Trump said.

Following the Ayatollah’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was selected as the new Supreme Leader.

Former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks on Iran. Image: Majid Saeedi

Source: Getty Images

Trump maintains Iran wants to make a deal

The US President also claimed that Iran wanted to make a deal to end the conflict but didn’t want to admit it publicly. Trump previously claimed that he was in talks with Iranian officials, despite the country coming out to deny his statements. But during the dinner, Trump doubled down on his claim that Iran wanted to end the war.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people.

“They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," Trump said.

Social media users weigh in on Trump’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the US President’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Sandra A. Rheault said:

“I wonder who’s on the other end of those calls?”

Harley Burke asked:

“Is Iran aware of this?”

Mike Duffey questioned:

“Do you think it’s just one of his people using a bad Persian accent on the other end of the line?”

Habib Khan stated:

“The hunter thinks twice when he knows that the rabbits are now armed.”

Andre Arrington asked:

“Who believes what he's saying?”

Brian Dakuginow said:

“Iran must not have gotten the memo.”

Bhupendra Solanki questioned:

“He's negotiating with who? Himself?”

Trump declares victory over Iran

Briefly News also reported that Trump provided another narrative about the ongoing war in Iran, changing his story again.

The President of the US was also contradicted by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, about the status of the conflict.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that the conflict would not end until three conditions were met.

Source: Briefly News