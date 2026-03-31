Gareth Cliff takes another swipe at Ramaphosa over G7 disinvite

Gareth Cliff Takes Another Swipe at Cyril Ramaphosa Over G7 Disinvite: “He Is Pretending”
- Gareth Cliff criticised and mocked Ramaphosa again after South Africa’s invitation to the G7 Summit was rescinded
- In a snippet of The Truth Report shared on Monday, 30 March 2026, on Facebook, Cliff analysed Ramaphosa’s body language during an interview
- Some social media users agreed with Cliff, while others defended the President or questioned South Africa’s role in the G7
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Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has once again taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa following reports that France rescinded South Africa’s invitation to the G7 Summit. Cliff previously commented on Ramaphosa's reaction to the supposed snub, suggesting he was putting up a brave face,
In a snippet from The Truth Report shared on Facebook on Monday, 30 March 2026, Cliff weighed in on the situation, describing it as embarrassing. Cliff suggested there was little the country could do about the situation, framing it as an awkward diplomatic moment.
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“We are not invited to the G7 anymore. Basically, France rescinded our invitation after giving it to us. They originally said, ‘Oh, no, come along. The G7 in Évian, France, Very, very spectacular event. It’s only the seven most important countries in the world, and we're going to include you. And then suddenly they went, actually, you know what, we're gonna invite Kenya instead.’ A bit embarrassing, but what can you do? The president was asked about this at an event,” Gareth Cliff said.
He also shared a clip of Ramaphosa responding to the development during an interview with eNCA. In the video, the President downplayed the significance of the snub, saying not being invited to the G7 should not be seen as unusual.
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Gareth Cliff takes another jab at Ramaphosa over G7 disinvite
Despite the President’s calm response, Cliff wasn’t convinced. He focused on Ramaphosa’s facial expression, suggesting that while he tried to appear unfazed, he may have been disappointed by the decision.
“I think that's almost like the facial expression you would see if you asked a teenage girl who was not invited to the birthday party. The most popular girl in the school, if you asked her how she felt about it, and she was going to pretend that she didn't get upset at all about these things, you could tell the guy’s pretty upset about this,” Cliff said.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to Gareth Cliff's take on Ramaphosa's response
On social media, the clip sparked mixed reactions. Some users agreed with Cliff’s interpretation and believed the President’s body language told a different story. Others criticised Ramaphosa’s response, while others defended him.
Leila Hakulinen said:
“The body language doesn't lie 🤥”
NBee Deb remarked:
“Not getting invited is better than being disinvited.”
Rowina Stanley asked:
“And how would our presence benefit the G7? What could we contribute?”
Kevin Mattheus fumed:
“Many countries do not get invited to the G7, but S.A. is the ONLY country that got uninvited! 🙄”
Sboniso Noble Ngubane argued:
“But you're being disingenuous, Gareth. France did rescind at their own accord, but rather at Trump's administration's pressure, and we all know that that event is vengeful and lacks any sort of proper credit, so the president answered in a manner that was appropriate under the circumstances.”
Gareth Cliff slams Naledi Pandor’s appointment as NMU chancellor
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff reacted strongly to Naledi Pandor’s new role.
This was after Naledi Pandor was appointed as Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za