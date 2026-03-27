Gareth Cliff weighed in on South Africa not being invited to the upcoming G7 Summit, trolling the president in the process

Having been invited to past summits to represent the continent, it was revealed that South Africa would not participate in the coming session, raising questions about what could have motivated the decision

Cliff commented on Cyril Ramaphosa's reaction to the supposed snub, suggesting that the President was merely putting on a brave face

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Gareth Cliff roasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over South Africa's G7 Summit absence. Images: grcliff/ Instagram, CyrilRamaphosa/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Gareth Cliff has never been one to shy away from a diplomatic firestorm, and his latest take on South Africa’s absence from the upcoming G7 Summit is no exception.

After acting as the voice of the continent at several summits, news that the nation would not be participating this time around sent shockwaves through the political landscape and provided Cliff with the perfect opening to launch a scathing critique.

The outspoken and often controversial media personality took to his Instagram stories on 26 March 2026, reposting footage from President Cyril Ramaphosa's interview where he was asked about a possible "snub."

The President explained that invitations are based on the host country's specific agenda, and being left off the list this time doesn't mean the nation is being ignored.

"The invitation to the G7 does not mean that you are being snubbed if you are not invited, or that you're being ignored."

Weighing in on his explanation, Gareth Cliff offered a cheeky reaction, suggesting that the President was "heartbroken" but was merely putting on a brave face to appear unbothered.

"When you're heartbroken about being left out, but don't want anyone to know."

Cliff, never one to shy away from sharing his views on the current administration, uses his platform and influence to challenge the status quo and spark uncomfortable conversations about the country's leadership.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, the President explained that missing the G7 Summit is a normal part of diplomatic rotations, not a personal snub. He reminded the public that South Africa has never been a permanent member, so people shouldn't read too much into the guest list this year.

"There are so many countries around the world that don't get invited to the G7. We are not a member, and when we do go, we are invited, and we take a message there. We haven't attended every G7; if we don't go to this one, it should not be a surprise to anyone."

While South Africa is not a permanent member, it has historically been the "go-to" representative for the African continent, having represented the region as a guest at the prestigious gathering as recently as 2025.

However, the news that the nation will not participate in the upcoming June 2026 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, and will be replaced by Kenya, has sparked intense debate.

See Gareth Cliff's post and watch the President's interview below.

Gareth Cliff trolled the President after South Africa was not invited to the upcoming G7 Summit. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

South Africa reacts to G7 Summit "snub"

While the President maintained that the absence of an invitation did not mean exclusion, South Africans were not convinced.

PhantomXMusic69 said:

"Keep telling yourself that lie, Cupcake."

AntonFoooker50 wrote:

"Cyril, you were bullied by Trump; accept it and stop your denial."

hodmudau asked:

"Why do they hate us so much? What is it that we have that they want so much?"

mrbetwayboomer trolled the President:

"Bro doesn’t know the difference between not being invited at all and having your invite withdrawn."

South Africans slammed Cyril Ramaphosa's explanation on why South Africa will be excluded from the G7 Summit. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

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