Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube publicly condemned misleading social media posts that falsely portrayed Seputla Sebogodi as being broke and facing financial hardship

A viral photo of Sebogodi began circulating on social media and was taken out of context from his promotional work for a theatre production

Taking to social media, Maake kaNcube slammed internet trolls for turning a colleague's professional work into "propaganda for engagement" and urged the public to respect industry veterans

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Sello Maake kaNcube defended Seputla Sebogodi following the reports that he had fallen on hard times. Images: Sello Maake KaNcube, SA Social Media News

Source: Facebook

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube is hitting back at social media trolls, condemning misleading posts that falsely portray industry giant Seputla Sebogodi as being broke.

The online drama erupted after a photo of Sebogodi, famous for his iconic role as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, was shared across digital platforms without context. The image was actually taken during promotional work for the theatre production Black Moon at the National Arts Festival.

While many actors take pride in their craft by completely immersing themselves in their roles, Seputla Sebogodi’s commitment to his latest performance was so extreme and intensely realistic that it backfired online. His brilliant portrayal of hardship was delivered with such convincing vulnerability that social media users couldn't separate fiction from reality, immediately jumping to the conclusion that the Generations legend was genuinely going through a devastating rough patch and in need of immediate financial assistance.

Disgusted by the fake narrative, Maake kaNcube took to Facebook on 5 July 2026 to defend his colleague's dignity and blast the hunger for clickbait.

"It is deeply disappointing to see how quickly misinformation is turned into content for clicks. The image currently being circulated was taken for work-related matters. It is not a reflection of anyone's personal circumstances, yet it is being deliberately presented in a way that misleads the public and exploits the dignity of a respected actor."

Sello Maake kaNcube called out the people spreading misinformation about Seputla Sebogodi being broke. Images: Sello Maake KaNcube, Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

The legendary Scandal! star accused content creators of exploiting artists just to drive up page views. He highlighted that South African performers already face enough industry challenges without having their professional work weaponised against them.

"As artists, we already face enough challenges without having our work repackaged as propaganda for engagement. Support our fellow artists by telling their stories truthfully, not by manufacturing narratives that invite pity where none exists."

Concluding his powerful post, Maake kaNcube issued a strict warning to those sharing unverified content for clout, reminding them that the industry deserves better.

"To everyone sharing this image out of context: do better. The truth matters. Respect matters."

Read Sello Maake kaNcube's post and see Seputla Sebogodi's picture below.

Seputla Sebogodi's viral photo promoting 'Black Moon' was taken out of context, with social media users believing he was struggling. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Social media discusses Seputla Sebogodi's picture

While many users defended Seputla Sebogodi against the criticism, others praised Sello Maake kaNcube for speaking up for him. Read some of the comments.

Phakiso Lesiea said:

"Thank you, ntate Maake KaNcube, for the clarification. It was indeed misleading when read from a malicious source."

Fred Khumalo wrote:

"I don't understand how people can be so mean, ignorant and judgmental."

Bibi Ramadie posted:

"I wonder how the person who misled people about Kenneth Mashaba feels now."

Ntombi Yvaughn posted:

"I still thank you, ntate Sello, for the clarification. They could have at least done some research before posting false information."

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