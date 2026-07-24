Hazel Kotu posted an Instagram story showing herself in bed with Thendo Zonzo after a viral video of him kissing Vuyokazi Nciweni rocked social media

Hazel's story included a caption demanding Thendo wake up and post her, which caught the attention of Mzansi

X users are divided over whether Hazel is plotting revenge or simply embarrassing herself by rekindling things with Thendo

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Thendo Zonzo's girlfriend shared a clip of them in bed days after he kissed Vuyokazi Nciweni. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni, thendo_zonzo_sa, hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

Hazel Kotu, popularly known as Hazel MaHazard, has set Mzansi tongues wagging after posting an Instagram story of herself lying in bed with Thendo Zonzo. The clip surfaced on 19 July 2026, just days after a video of Thendo locking lips with former Izingane Zesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni spread like wildfire across social media.

In the story, shared from her hazelkotu account, Hazel wrote:

"Nah, he needs to wake up and post me. Kuyaphuthuma."

The cheeky caption, roughly translating to "it's urgent," suggested the pair had reconciled after the kissing video caused public uproar.

SA reacts to video of Thendo Zonzo in bed with bae

X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto was among the first to flag the story, screenshotting it and writing,

"I think Hazel just want to get revenge because this is not a normal behaviour.😭💔"

The post quickly attracted a storm of reactions, with many agreeing that Hazel's behaviour was calculated rather than genuine.

See the post that started the debate below:

Mzansi had a lot to say about the situation. Here is how people responded:

@Bhuti_Steve said:

"Men are the prize. Evidence is there."

@DuduNgubane3 weighed in:

"She doesn't understand that she's the loser in this situation."

@Yknip1 questioned Hazel's priorities:

"Instead of moving on & focusing on her life, ufuna uku postwa😩batheni na abantwana?"

@Thando_tz agreed with the original poster:

"I think so as well."

@Rakgadi0 brought Vuyokazi into it:

"The other girl posted umlungu naye🤣🤣🤣Vuyokazi is such a childish child."

@Matome_Maverick had a more analytical take:

"I personally think a huge lesson is about to be taught to this guy. She's in that process of making him relax and let his guard down, then the most public humiliation is heading his way. It's unfortunate that she's degrading herself in the process."

@MoketeMakoa brought up Hazel's past:

"Lol the standards she had for Kaybee were clearly not hers shem; she's being foolishly bizarre to say the least."

@Galaxy_Keyboard kept it short:

"Honestly, she's only embarrassing herself."

Mzansi reacted to a video of Thendo Zonzo in bed with Hazel MaHazard. Image: hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni fires back at criticism after kissing video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni addressed criticism after her kiss video with Thendo Zonzo sparked dating rumours on social media.

Social media users voiced mixed reactions to Nciweni's alleged romance with Thendo Zonzo.

Source: Briefly News