Coco Ntshangase posted a shady Instagram story referring to the Vuyokazi Nciweni and Thendo Zonzo situation

Vuyokazi had previously denied being in a relationship with Zonzo after the two trended over a cosy nightclub video

Mzansi is divided, with some defending Coco as a young person, while others are on the fence about her behaviour

Coco Ntshangase's trolls, Vuyokazi Nciweni nd Thendo Zonzo. image: vuyokazi_nciweni, Thendo_zonzo_sa, Coco_Ntshangase

Source: Instagram

Zola Ntshangase's daughter Coco's latest post has set tongues wagging again. The former reality TV star reacted to the ongoing Vuyokazi Nciweni and Thendo Zonzo saga with a dramatic Instagram caption on her story.

The reaction comes off the back of a viral nightclub video showing Vuyokazi and Thendo getting cosy. After the clip trended, Vuyokazi was quick to shut down any romance rumours. "There's no relationship. If he posted me, then he should answer why he did that. I'm not dating this guy. Yes, we trended after seeing the video. We met up, and we talked about it. When I look at him, he likes joking around and is the silly type, but there is no relationship," she clarified.

Zonzo, however, did not get the memo, and seemingly confirmed their connection online, and many argued that it was this contradiction that Coco was poking fun at with her story post.

In her Instagram stories, she reposted a video of Thendo dancing and captioned it, "isinkwa sa Vuyo," which translates to "Vuyo's man."

Mzansi reacts to Coco's Post

The story was shared by @KhananiShingan1 on Sunday, 19 July 2026, triggering a flurry of responses from users with very different takes.

@shewhosfavored wrote: "Then people say she's just a child, she doesn't know what she's doing"

@Andile1510 said: "When people retaliate kuzothiwa umntwana 😩😩"

@MrsSaintDrake warned: "She's enjoying it now, but I know that one day is one day."

@Nonny\_\_\_m kept it brief: "She loves attention"

@Asa\_Sigoxo added: "Uthanda izinto 🚹🚹"

@Ayine\_pula chimed in: "Yoeh lengane!!🤎🤎 khona Bazothi she is just a kid mase abantu bemupha le attention ayifunayo."

Vuyokazi and Mpumelelo make amends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni revealed she and Mpumelelo Mseleku have resolved their differences and are now co-parenting their two children.

Fans were shocked when Mpumelelo showed up at their daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday celebration in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News