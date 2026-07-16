Vuyokazi Nciweni addressed criticism after her kiss video with Thendo Zonzo sparked dating rumours on social media

Social media users voiced mixed reactions to Nciweni's alleged romance with Thendo Zonzo

Previously, Thendo Zonzo also addressed speculation regarding their relationship status

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Vuyokazi Nciweni fired back at critics questioning her new romance. Image: Vuyokazi Nciweni

Source: Facebook

Former Izingane Zesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni has addressed the criticism surrounding her alleged relationship with Thendo Zonzo. This comes after the mother of two set timelines ablaze after she shared a video of herself locking lips with her new man on her Instagram Stories.

Although she later deleted the post, social media users had already screen-recorded and reshared it across social media platforms, sparking disapproval. As South Africans questioned Vuyokazi Nciweni’s choice in men and whether Zonzo was the right man for her, the UNISA graduate broke her silence with a message directed at the critics.

Vuyokazi Nciweni hits back at critics over new romance

Taking to her Facebook account, Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a scathing post. She called out people who were criticising her instead of Thendo. She also pushed back against critics who predicted that her relationship with Thendo Zonzo would be the end of her. The post was captioned:

“Sanuzenza fresh ngam nina…What’s funny is that y’all are busy following him but coming to type nonsense kwi pictures zam. Ninjani kanti? Lastly, my downfall will not be associated with any man. Sanundiqhela”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Vuyokazi Nciweni's response

The post gained traction on Facebook and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

Dieketseng Makamogelo Modise said:

“Guys, she is allowed to move on and choose whoever she wants.”

Aphiwe Thibafuni remarked:

“She is in her 20s…she’s single…let her enjoy life!! I think the disappointment is coming from knowing the guy’s past with Cyan and Paballo…people love Vuyokazi and refer to her as iqanda le country; they love to see her winning; however, we need to allow her to make her own choices…noba ziyakrakra✌🏾 it’s all love!”

Ri Ri predicted:

“😅We know Zonzo in Venda, it will end in tears, Mama.”

Nelly Mbeki asked:

“The problem is once Vuyo is with a man you conclude that she is dating him. Is she not supposed to chill with men?”

Tintswalo Ntota advised:

“Just be careful, baby gal.”

Vuyokazi Nciweni fired back at critics. Image: Vuyokazi Nciweni

Source: Facebook

Vuyokazi Nciweni's alleged bae breaks his silence

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thendo Zonzo responded on his Instagram stories on Thursday, 16 July 2026, regarding the state of his relationship with Vuyokazi Nciweni.

Mzansi has weighed in on the pair, with some questioning Thendo's motives and others saying Vuyo loves the attention.

Source: Briefly News