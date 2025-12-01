On Sunday, 30 November 2025, Nonku Williams and her boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, spent the day together

Reality TV star Nonku Williams and her new boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, are serving couple goals, and Mzansi is here for it.

Weeks after introducing her new beau to South Africa, Nonku Williams shared more wholesome content that melted hearts on Instagram.

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi spent some quality time together at Lungani’s home. The couple shared a video of themselves embarking on a friendly cooking competition.

Nonku Williams and her new man melt hearts in new video

In the video, Lungani Rammaledi shared that he was preparing sirloin steak, free-range lamb, broccoli, button mushrooms and asparagus while the former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star prepared fish in a creamy garlic sauce.

Throughout the video, worship music such as Sbu Noah’s Medley Ka Ma and Reverend Benjamin Dube’s Yiwo Lawa Amandla and I Need Thee played in the background.

By the end of the video, only Nonku Williams had finished cooking her meal, and Lungani Rammaledi happily admitted that her fish tasted delicious. Nonku ended the video by saying that she would share who won the cooking competition.

At the time of writing, it is unclear who won the cooking competition between Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi.

Watch the video of Nonku Williams and her new man having a cooking competition below:

SA reacts to Nonku Williams' and her new man's kitchen moment

Nonku Williams’ best friend, Jojo Robinson, gushed in the comments. Several social media users also flooded the comments with compliments and words of advice for the new couple.

Here are some of the comments

mrs.jojo.robinson gushed:

“This is so cute.”

_ntombi_z_ advised:

“I love this for her, but I wish she could enjoy privately without involving us🙈”

ngcobo.pamela said:

“Ah, Nonku, so happy for you. Enjoyed this and laughed much.”

ningymemela gushed:

“I found myself smiling 😍😍😍😍”

emmy_kgarebe said:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍This woman deserves all the Love ❤️ and I love that she doesn't give up on it😍”

khosylatoyah shared:

“Now you’ve attracted a good one, God-fearing man🙌🏽, and the modest way of dressing suits you so well, Nonku. I'm so happy for you.”

sindisiwemhlongoza complimented:

“Nonku, I wish you love, keep it positive, no matter what happens. Be good with you. You are the energy they need, not the other way around.”

Nonku Williams' dating history

Nonku Williams' private life has been the subject of controversy.

During Real Housewives of Durban Season 4, she was involved with a married man, and in Season 3, she was engaged to her ex-fiancé, Dumisani 'Rough Diamond' Ndlanzi. Still, the engagement ended in tears as reported by Briefly News.

She also dated the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane and had a child with him.

