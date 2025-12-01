Nonku Williams Shares Sweet Cooking Competition With Her New Man, SA Gushes: “This Is So Cute”
- On Sunday, 30 November 2025, Nonku Williams and her boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, spent the day together
- Nonku Williams shared a video of them having a heartwarming moment in the kitchen, where they prepared several different meals
- Nonku Williams' best friend, Jojo Robinson, and fans filled the comments with love, support and admiration for the couple
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Reality TV star Nonku Williams and her new boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, are serving couple goals, and Mzansi is here for it.
Weeks after introducing her new beau to South Africa, Nonku Williams shared more wholesome content that melted hearts on Instagram.
On Sunday, 30 November 2025, Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi spent some quality time together at Lungani’s home. The couple shared a video of themselves embarking on a friendly cooking competition.
Nonku Williams and her new man melt hearts in new video
In the video, Lungani Rammaledi shared that he was preparing sirloin steak, free-range lamb, broccoli, button mushrooms and asparagus while the former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star prepared fish in a creamy garlic sauce.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Throughout the video, worship music such as Sbu Noah’s Medley Ka Ma and Reverend Benjamin Dube’s Yiwo Lawa Amandla and I Need Thee played in the background.
By the end of the video, only Nonku Williams had finished cooking her meal, and Lungani Rammaledi happily admitted that her fish tasted delicious. Nonku ended the video by saying that she would share who won the cooking competition.
At the time of writing, it is unclear who won the cooking competition between Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi.
Watch the video of Nonku Williams and her new man having a cooking competition below:
SA reacts to Nonku Williams' and her new man's kitchen moment
Nonku Williams’ best friend, Jojo Robinson, gushed in the comments. Several social media users also flooded the comments with compliments and words of advice for the new couple.
Here are some of the comments
mrs.jojo.robinson gushed:
“This is so cute.”
_ntombi_z_ advised:
“I love this for her, but I wish she could enjoy privately without involving us🙈”
ngcobo.pamela said:
“Ah, Nonku, so happy for you. Enjoyed this and laughed much.”
ningymemela gushed:
“I found myself smiling 😍😍😍😍”
emmy_kgarebe said:
“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍This woman deserves all the Love ❤️ and I love that she doesn't give up on it😍”
khosylatoyah shared:
“Now you’ve attracted a good one, God-fearing man🙌🏽, and the modest way of dressing suits you so well, Nonku. I'm so happy for you.”
sindisiwemhlongoza complimented:
“Nonku, I wish you love, keep it positive, no matter what happens. Be good with you. You are the energy they need, not the other way around.”
Nonku Williams' dating history
Nonku Williams' private life has been the subject of controversy.
During Real Housewives of Durban Season 4, she was involved with a married man, and in Season 3, she was engaged to her ex-fiancé, Dumisani 'Rough Diamond' Ndlanzi. Still, the engagement ended in tears as reported by Briefly News.
She also dated the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane and had a child with him.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za