A local man has left South Africans puzzled after he tattooed a massive image of DJ Tira's face on his chest

According to the 27-year-old, DJ Tira inspires him and the tattoo serves as a tribute to the KZN-born celebrity

The super fan hopes to meet DJ Tira face-to-face someday soon because they have already communicated via the phone

A man from northern KZN took his love for DJ Tira a little too far when he tattooed the musician’s face on himself.

The Sunday World reported that Nhlonipho Mdletshe inked DJ Tira’s face on his chest.

A man has tattooed DJ Tira's face on himself. Image: Nhlonipho Mdletshe

Source: Facebook

The 27-year-old explained that he loved Tira and even his girlfriend had no issues with the bold gesture.

The Daily Sun managed to track the man down and he confirmed that he was perfectly sane and happy about his decision.

He said to the publication:

“I’m not mad. Those backlashing me don’t know why I did this. Tira is my inspiration. He has helped a lot of artists with their careers. I’m talking about Joocy, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tipcee and many more who are now well-known.”

Mdletshe went on to say that Tira was not appreciated enough and the tattoo was his way of giving him props for all he’s done for others.

“When I look at it, I get inspired. It encourages me to help the poor.”

The super fan hopes to meet his hero soon and has already had a chat with him about a possible link up.

Super fan or just plain crazy?

