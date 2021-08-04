DJ Tira pledges to help peeps pull through amidst controversy

DJ Tira knows how hard it is out there right now and has pledged to help people pull through this tough time

Taking to social media, Tira made it known that he will do his best to help promote those who need it, as he always has

Fans thanked Tira for lending his platform and support, and reached out asking him to help in various ways

DJ Tira has pledged to keep helping those who he can as soon as this madness quietness down. Tira has always done his best to help worthy artists get the break they deserve.

DJ Tira took time to extend his support to those who are struggling despite the shade that has recently been throw at him.

Taking to social media, Tira made it known that he will do his best to help out where he can, as he always has. Time are tough and it is up to each one of us to help others pull through.

Tira posted:

“To my fellow artists/Djs. Life has never been this hard. Let's pray things get better. When levels gets better I promise to continue help those I can help. Plug those I can plug. Let's help one another more cos kunzima ngempela kithina. We need each other more than ever.”

Seeing Tira’s kindness, fans took to the comment section to thank him for the reassurance. Communities have really come together during these times of struggle and the spirit of Ubuntu is strong.

Peeps let Tira know how he can help them; it is tough out there right now.

@MngadiMburah told their story:

@allreasonsmodel asked for assistance:

@eyamampondoent1 shared their side hustle:

One social media user felt this is just a way for Tira to try get back in people's good books after having been part of a coronavirus spreading groove, shame!

@StiloMa77932773 told it as it is:

DJ Tira proposes throwing Fact! Durban Rocks only for people who have been vaccinated

DJ Tira had good intentions at heart when he shared that his next huge event, Fact! Durban Rocks, would only allow Covid-19-vaccinated people, reported Briefly News.

The festival is one of the biggest parties in the country and the DJ likely wanted to prevent it from becoming a super spreader. However, his post was not received well and he ended up getting the dragging of his life.

The backlash was so bad that the media personality was forced to delete the post, but it was all too little, too late.

@thandekalo said:

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!”

