DJ Tira Makes Event for Vaccinated Peeps Only, Gets Dragged for Disrespect

South African media personality DJ Tira caught the roasting of his life when he tried to regulate attendees tat an event with regard to Covid-19 vaccinations

The music producer took to social media to share that only vaccinated patrons would be allowed at a huge upcoming event in Durban - Fact! Durban Rocks

Mzansi social media users did not take kindly to the ultimatum and let him have it until he deleted the post

DJ Tira had good intentions at heart when he recently shared that his next huge event, Fact! Durban Rocks, would only allow Covid-19-vaccinated people.

DJ Tira was dragged after making a suggestion about the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: @djtira

Source: Twitter

The festival is one of the biggest parties in the country and the DJ likely wanted to prevent it from becoming a super spreader.

However, his post was not received well and he ended up getting the dragging of his life. The backlash was so bad that the media personality was forced to delete the post, but it was all too little, too late.

Here are some of the brutal reactions to his now-deleted post:

@thandekalo said:

“Imagine the whole of me getting an injection just to see DJ Tira. Kill me!”

@ph3llo_mo said:

“DJ Tira kept quiet about the KZN unrest 2 weeks ago but today here he is making it come across like he is very concerned about the public's well-being and urging them to be vaccinated. Where was the same energy when people were being killed in Phoenix?”

@ration_q said:

“DJ Tira is starting to disrespect us now.”

@kingpenuel said:

“Be careful of black celebrities. They only care about money, fame, befriending politicians, tenders and being relevant.”

Tira himself has received his jab. He took to social media to share a video of himself getting the vaccine.

