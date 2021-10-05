Reason Reacts to 'Amapiano Hip Hop Cypher' Hate: "Fight to Become Number 1"

Reason has responded to a troll who dragged him for taking part in MTV's Amapiano Hip Hop Cypher recently

The reason the hater called Reason out is because he has jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon and feels that the name of the cypher disrespected real hip-hop

Reason shared that he's not the one who came with the show's name and told the fan to listen to his bars instead of dragging him for the name of the show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reason has reacted to the hate he received from a troll after performing at the Amapiano Hip Hop Cypher recently. The rapper who recently switched to Amapiano was invited at the MTV Base show to spit some bars during the show.

Reason has responded to the hate he received after taking part in the 'Amapiano Hip Hop Cypher' hate. Image: @ReasonTheMass

Source: Facebook

As it was expected of him, he killed his verse, according to some fans who watched the show. But one hater was not impressed the star took part in the event. The troll accused the Khanda Shisa hitmaker of disrespecting the hip-hop culture by participating in the cypher.

Reason, who now goes by the name Sizwe Alakine, told the fan that he didn't choose the name of the programme and he would not stop availing himself if he's called again. Taking to Twitter, Reason responded to the unimpressed tweep:

"Honestly, I didn’t know it would be called that. But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify ME for it being called that. I’m not @MTVBaseSouth. I did what I’ve always done. Which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else. But the quality of rap," he said, according to TshisaLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Other tweeps took to Reason's comment section to share their thoughts on his response. Check out what they said below:

@MarcWorldWide said:

"Quite ridiculous how people want hip-hop to live forever but don't want it to adapt and evolve."

@SiyandaCi wrote:

"See what I mean? These industry guys are playing the artists."

@nasontti said:

"If you love South Africa you would understand and be proud of this, the problem with you its only hip hop when u rap in English. Sizwe killed it."

@PGalatians67 added:

"Yeah and that Verse is fire, the lady was suppose to post the whole video, but she wanted clout. Anyway keep on keeping on Reason, Fight to become number 1."

Cassper shades Reason for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon. The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

Source: Briefly.co.za