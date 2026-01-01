An undocumented foreign national died after jumping off a bridge while fleeing police during a routine roadblock in Gauteng

Police said the man was stopped on a motorcycle without documents and fled before leaping from the bridge

The incident was captured live on television and widely shared online, sparking debate over police conduct and immigration enforcement.

What began as a routine police roadblock in Gauteng ended in shock when an undocumented foreign national jumped off a bridge while trying to evade officers on 31 December 2025.

The incident, which was captured live by Newsroom Afrika, shows law enforcement officers visibly shocked as they look over the bridge moments after the man leapt over. The footage has since circulated widely on social media, sparking intense public debate.

SAPS answer questions on the scene

Gauteng Deputy Commissioner General Fred Kekana, who was at the scene, explained that the man was stopped during the routine roadblock.

“He was driving a motorbike, which we were in the process of checking to establish whether it was stolen. He did not have any documents and was undocumented,” Kekana said as the situation unfolded.

According to Kekana, the man suddenly fled from officers and jumped off the bridge.

“He just slipped out, but we will get him,” he added at the time.

Police further stated that the individual was a foreign national and was unable to produce a passport or a valid driver’s licence during the stop.

The dramatic clip has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans online, with many questioning police conduct and procedures during the stop.

Footage sparks nationwide debate

@PercyJaphet4 commented:

“Police is not policing, he is politicking. How did he know the person was a foreigner?”

@subzerogunner weighed in on broader concerns around border control and security, stating:

“Our security agencies need more resources. The GNU must stop hiding and actually fund Home Affairs and the BMA. We are being invaded by undocumented foreign nationals.”

@ssyyddoo wrote:

“How is he undocumented without verification from immigration? What if he is a wanted murderer? They should teach law enforcement how to respond to these journalists.”

@thabanigkhomo questioned police safety protocols, asking:

“Why on earth didn’t SAPS handcuff him for his safety and their safety after finding out that he was undocumented before checking if the motorcycle was stolen or not?”

@ntombemhlophe8, reflected on the desperation of the situation, stating:

“He would rather die than go home.”

