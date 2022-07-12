Legendary singer Steve Kekana's six kids and his ex-wife are facing off in a nasty legal battle over his estate and thumb-printed will

According to the will in question, the Raising My Family hitmaker apparently appointed his ex Ntsikelelo Mathimba as the executor of her ex-hubby's estate

The musician's children are challenging the authenticity of the will and want the court to declare it unlawful and invalid

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Steve Kekana's children have taken the legal route after his ex-wife claimed that he appointed her as the executor of his lucrative estate.

Steve Kekana’s ex wife and 6 are battling over the late singer's estate. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The semi-blind musician's estate includes shares in a multimillion-rand shopping mall in Limpopo and his royalties collected by the South African Performance Rights Association.

The semi-blind musician's estate includes shares in a multi-million-rand shopping mall in Limpopo and his royalties collected by the South African Performance Rights Association.s against him.

His six children are now challenging the authenticity of his unsigned, thumb-printed will that Ntsikelelo claimed was left behind by him. According to Sunday World, the will in question states that Nontsikelelo is the executor of her ex-hubby's estate and is also a beneficiary along with Steve's six kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Raising My Family hitmaker's children claim their father died without a will. They want the court to set aside or declare the will unlawful and invalid, the publication reports.

Steve Kekana passes away, tributes pour in

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary Mzansi musician Steve Kekana passed away at the age of 63. The hashtag #RIPSteveKekana trended at Number 1 on Twitter when the news broke.

Newzroom Afrika took to Twitter and broke the news of the singer's passing. the news channel shared a snap of the icon and captioned it:

"[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has passed away."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the sad news of the artist's passing. Politician Herman Mashaba also took to social media and penned a heartfelt tribute following Kekana's death.

"We have lost a legend. I can clearly remember how he took South Africa by storm in 1985. Steve Kekana entertained us, and got us through some of the worst times."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News