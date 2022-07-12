Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious remembered the late Rhythm City actor on his heavenly birthday on 9 July

The stunner took to her timeline to share that the first time she spent the thespian's birthday without him following his passing on 23 May

Rosa shared sweet videos of the couple and recalled how they celebrated Jamie's previous birthday with their kids during the day

Jammie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious has taken to social media to wish the late actor a happy heavenly birthday. The stunner remembered the former Rhythm City star on his birthday on 9 July.

Jamie Bartlett’s bae Rosa Onious remembered the late ‘Rhythm City’ actor on his birthday. Image: @rosa_lixious

Source: Instagram

It was the first time that Rosa spent the popular thespian's birthday without him. He would have turned 56 this year. The star passed away on 23 May.

Rosa took to Instagram to share videos they took in their happy times. She also penned a lengthy post. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner recalled how the couple celebrated his birthday with their kids.

She also shared that she missed waking Jamie up at midnight to with him a happy birthday. Rosa added that she stayed up all night thinking about what his birthday would have been if he was still alive. Check out the rest of her post below:

Peeps took to Rosa's timeline to give her some love and to also wish her late man a happy heavenly birthday.

keneilwematidze commented:

"It's still so unbelievable. Happy Heavenly Birthday J. Still remember his 50th in Soweto. He made everybody's day. Thinking of you and saying a prayer for @rosa_lixious."

tshiliqueen said:

"What a beautiful message to your wonderful Jam Jam. I'm so sorry this hurts so much. May God give you strength and ease the pain with every new day."

patience_kraal wrote:

"I'm really very sorry sis. I pray that God continues to comfort you."

canulatonez added:

"An inspiration that shared his craft with the world, shared the beliefs he thought were true and made everything work. There’s never going to be another, there can only be one….Jamie Bartlett."

Somizi shares more sweet clips of Jamie Bartlett's final moments on earth

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi took to social media to share more clips of Jamie Bartlett. The heartwarming videos were taken just 12 hours before the veteran actor's untimely passing.

As if he was saying his last goodbyes to his fans, the Rhythm City star went around the club taking videos and snaps with his fans. He even went to the venue's kitchen and took more clips with the staff.

Peeps took to Somizi's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the sweet clip. The fans were impressed with how sweet the late legend, who played the role of a big bad villain, was in real life.

