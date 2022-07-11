Marah Louw has paid tribute to Barry Ronge after the news of the veteran media personality was announced over the weekend

According to reports, the movie critic and Sunday Times' former arts editor passed away peacefully in the arms of his life partner on 3 July

Marah shared that Ronge used to attend her shows and write positive reviews about them from the 1970s onwards

Marah Louw has paid tribute to late veteran media personality Barry Ronge. Ronge, 74, passed away on 3 July. The news of his death surfaced over the weekend.

Marah Louw has shared a heartfelt tribute to late journalist Barry Ronge. Image: @marahlouw, @ashveersingh06

Source: Instagram

Ronge passed away peacefully in the arms of his life partner, Albertus van Dyk, according to reports. Scores of social media users took to the timeline to send their heartfelt condolences to the former Sunday Times arts editor.

Marah Louw is also mourning the passing of the movie critic. She told TshisaLIVE that she would always remember the writer for his professionalism, honesty and humility.

She said from the 1970s onwards, Ronge was always there to review her singing and stage musicals. Marah shared that she still has newspaper clippings of the rave reviews Ronge wrote about her performances and tours.

"It was an honour and privilege to be reviewed by the honourable Barry Ronge in the Sunday Times or on radio."

The hashtag #BarryRonge trended on Instagram when the news of the journalist and TV host's passing was announced.

ashveersingh06 wrote:

"I was barely a teenager when I began watching #BarryRonge on the show #Screenplay - I've been an unbearable and opinionated movie buff since. Thank you Barry allowing us the experience of your wonderful palette of words. Rest in peace."

benedict_maaga commented:

"A media stalwart has fallen. I had the privilege to work alongside Barry Ronge during my radio days. A true talent and kind man, quick wit and sharp tongue if you crossed him. Heartfelt condolences to Albertus and family."

rollsrichard said:

"So sad. What a lovely man."

reggy_moalusi wrote:

"Missed his writing so much. May his soul rest in peace."

stefanbothaphotography added:

"RIP #BarryRonge thank you for all the years of giving us your expert opinion on which movies was worth watching and which movies weren't worth even wasting your time on. Condolences to all his family and friends."

