Zandie Khumalo broke her silence on her sister, Kelly's alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

This after Kelly was named as the ring leader by some of the suspects, saying the singer ordered the hit

It's alleged that Kelly offered the killers thousands of rands to murder the late Orlando Pirates goalie

Zandie Khumalo broke her silence on Kelly Khumalo's alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Images: zandie_khumalo_gumede, senzomeyiwa, kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo weighed in on the latest allegations that her sister, Kelly, was involved in the murder of her late boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa. Zandie kept her cool, saying the truth has yet to come out amid the rumours and speculations.

Zandie Khumalo breaks silence amid Kelly Khumalo allegations

Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie, has actively stood up for her despite the speculations that she was involved in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Briefly News reported that the Asine singer was implicated by several suspects in the late goalie's murder, saying she ordered the hit and offered them thousands of rands.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Her sister, Zandie, has her back amid the allegations and shared an Instagram post of their photo with their mother, saying the truth would come out eventually.

"Bo Mashobane, we're almost there; God is at work. There’s an English saying that goes, 'Lies will travel halfway across the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes and tying its laces.' The truth has finally finished putting its shoes on, and the journey must begin."

Mzansi weighs in on Kelly Khumalo's allegations

Netizens are ordering Kelly Khumalo's arrest, saying it is long overdue:

ThembarifumoS said:

"Arrest Kelly Khumalo and everyone that was inside that house. They're all killers."

Jeff_hound wrote:

"She's gonna be forced to tell the truth now."

Sir_Jadams posted:

"And she's still in the streets."

NtateRamphaleng requested:

"Lock her up!"

chrisreymond89 was frustrated:

"It's the same story over and over again but no arrests have been made."

Hloni051 wrote:

"I still don’t understand why she hasn’t been charged yet."

Kelly Khumalo could face charges in Senzo Meyiwa case

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News reported that the singer could potentially face charges should more evidence and confessions come out.

This was after the Khumalo was implicated by two of the accused murderers for being the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News