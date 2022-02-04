Days after announcing that she would be taking a break from social media, Nadia Nakai has come back with a message for her followers

The timing of the post was a bit coincidental considering her rumoured boyfriend AKA is currently going through the most online

AKA is under fire with netizens after sharing a distraught message from a fan who had been begging him for some help in the industry

Nadia Nakai's social media break lasted only three days when she felt the sudden urge to come back and post a cryptic message. Bragga shared some inspirational words about fixing what is broken and fans can't help but think that this was for her maybe bae AKA.

Nadia Nakai returns from a social media break to share a post that fans think was intended for AKA. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Just a mere 72 hours ago, Nadia Nakai told followers that she would be taking a much-needed hiatus from all of her social media accounts to focus a bit more on reality. SA Hip Hop Magazine reported that was awol when fans began speculating about her absence from the internet. She then confirmed that she would be taking an indefinite break.

As Bragga's social media presence diminished, her rumoured boyfriend Mr SupaMega began trending. ZAlebs reports that AKA rubbed fans the wrong way when he shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp message sent to him by her fan who had had enough of asking him for mentorship in the music biz.

The Sweet Fire hitmaker was catching shots from all directions when Nadia suddenly reemerged to share a message about helping those who are broken to heal. The words shared by Nadia Nakai on her Instagram story read:

"Broken things can become blessed things if you let God do the mending."

It's pretty hard to ignore the timing of the message considering their rumoured relationship. Now the question is, is Nadia just dealing with her own life or is she sticking up for her bae?

