Rihanna Hits Billionaire Status, Becomes World’s Richest Female Musician

Barbados-born singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna Fenty is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes

The media personality has amassed her wealth through her make-up company Fenty Beauty and other business endeavours including her music

Social media users have reacted the news with great excitement and have congratulated the Kiss It Better hitmaker for the massive achievement

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is officially a billionaire and the richest female musician on the planet. The singer and business mogul launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it has cemented her position among the wealthiest in the world.

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire. Image: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth a staggering $1.7 billion. Rihanna comes just second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

It’s not Riri’s music that has resulted in her amassed fortune, the bulk of her billions come from Fenty Beauty. According to the publication, Rihanna owns 50% of the highly-successful brand. The other half is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH - run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest person.

Another chunk of her fortune comes from her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and of course the earnings from her successful music and film career.

The news of her achieving this milestone has elicited many reactions from social media users. While many were extremely happy for her, others understood that we’ll likely never see new music from her again:

@itsphckingmee said:

“The fact that she's now richer than the people who discovered her like Jay Z is absolutely crazy.”

@eojaa said:

“And y'all expect her to enter studio and waste her time with music?”

@relashiodobby said:

“Wow incredible! As a Rihanna Navy since 2012, I never thought the day would come. Proud of her, as this is a huge moment for Black women, especially Black Caribbean women. She's accomplished so much in the past 16 years!”

