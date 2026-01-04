Mamelodi Sundowns defender Fawaaz Basadien has identified Khuliso Mudau as the most difficult opponent he has encountered, conceding that the Bafana Bafana right-back has since become a valuable source of learning for him.

Basadien completed a move to the Tshwane giants from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the current season but has found opportunities limited, making just seven appearances amid intense competition in Sundowns’ star-laden squad.

The 29-year-old reflected on how Mudau, widely known as “Sailor,” posed significant problems as an opponent and is now someone he studies closely as a teammate.

Basadien explained that Mudau’s speed, tactical awareness and ability to recover defensively made him extremely hard to beat, adding that facing him previously forced him to raise his own level. He noted that training alongside the experienced right-back has been a positive development and said he is eager to absorb those lessons and apply them to his performances on the pitch.

