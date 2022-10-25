City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov's superyacht should not be allowed to dock in South Africa

Hill-Lewis wrote to the Minister of International Relations, Dr Naledi Pandor, asking her to ensure that the Russian tycoon will not set foot in Mzansi

The mayor's initiative has stirred mixed reactions, and some South Africans believe the vessel should be allowed in SA

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says a superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch, Alexey Mordashov, should not be allowed to dock in Cape Town.

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov's superyacht should not be allowed to dock in Cape Town. Images: Lam Yik & @geordinhl

Source: Getty Images

Hill-Lewis called on the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, to act swiftly to ensure the yacht does not dock and Mordashov is denied entry into the country.

In a press release seen by Briefly News, Hill-Lewis stated that he wrote a letter to the minister requesting her assistance to block the vessel from docking at the port. The Cape Town mayor stated that South Africa has a moral obligation to condemn the war in Ukraine and the war crimes committed by Russia.

"The international community has recognised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of four areas of Ukrainian territory by force as illegal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Clear evidence exists for war crimes and crimes against humanity having been committed by the Russian state against the Ukrainian people, including deliberate attacks against civilian targets, massacres of civilians, torture, and the rape of women and children.

"Many thousands of people have died and many more have had their homes destroyed and lives torn apart," said Hill-Lewis.

Mordashov has substantial business interests in Russia, including steel, banking, and media. One of his business interests includes Severgroup, a large share of the National Media Group, which controls several Russian television stations.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mordashov's R9 billion superyacht sailed for Cape Town after it sparked controversy when it had a stopover in Hong Kong, Japan. Mordashov's spokesperson also stated that the billionaire has been in Moscow since the superyacht set sail for South Africa.

South Africans weigh in

@PressPlaySA said:

“The mistake you should not make is think that the US & UK (NATO) enemy is our enemy” - Mandela. Russia is our friend (BRICS), and we have no problem with our friends visiting us. Did you apply the same energy to block the US invasion of Libya and assassination of Gaddafi? ‍♂️"

@tshepo_kgadima said:

"Which law exactly will Minister Naledi Pandor apply to “block the entry of a R9 billion superyacht”??? What about the rule of law and the #Constitution? Your call sounds like fascism on steroids if you ask me."

@SodiyePetha said:

"That's very rich coming from you @geordinhl Dr death Wouter Basson is an active citizen of your racist city, your hypocrisy will be exposed if you go that route and want ordinary ppl to support you. Let's now see how many you accommodate in your city that aren't desirable to many."

@CasBham said:

"Mr Mayor, any chance your City and your Provincial Government can issue a statement on the atrocities carried out against the Palestinians? Will it also be possible to ban goods imported from the illegal Apartheid Government of Israel in Cape Town and Western Cape as a whole?"

@HlopheCebo said:

"Grandstanding, I see I guess you will do the same for all others that enablers war, apartheid and yes, that includes Israel business people, Americans, Saudi and UAE for Yemen war for consistency."

Sanctioned Russian tycoon’s R9bn superyacht heads for Cape Town, Mzansi shares mixed feelings

Briefly News previously reported that Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million (about R9.1 billion) superyacht is seemingly headed to South Africa.

On Friday morning, 21 October, the yacht was spotted on the southeast of Hainan Island after sailing into Hong Kong recently.

Mordashov’s superyacht is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 November. However, it is unclear if South Africa will be his final destination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News