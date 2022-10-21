A superyacht that belongs to a Russian tycoon, Alexey Mordashov, is making its way to South African shores

The $500 million (about R9.1 billion) superyacht is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 November

The 141-metre Nord has two helipads, and a swimming pool previously travelled to the Maldives and Seychelles

CAPE TOWN - Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million (about R9.1 billion) superyacht is seemingly headed to South Africa.

Russian tycoon, Alexey Mordashov's superyacht is expected to dock in Cape Town. Image: Mikhail Svetlov & Lam Yik

On Friday morning, 21 October, the yacht was spotted on the southeast of Hainan Island after sailing into Hong Kong recently.

Mordashov’s superyacht is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 November. However, it is unclear if South Africa will be his final destination.

Mordashov, the third-richest person in Russia, has been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TimesLIVE reported that Mordashov’s spokesperson said the billionaire has been in Moscow since the yacht arrived in Hong Kong.

The 141-metre Nord has two helipads, and a swimming pool previously travelled to the Maldives and Seychelles before arriving in Vladivostok in March, according to Aljazeera.

Mzansi reacts to superyacht heading to SA:

@Nkocnaty_Jele said:

“He’s welcomed here. The real criminal is Putin. Mordashov did not order the invasion of any country.”

@L1tl10ld48 commented:

“And of course, he will be let in, if Naledi Pandor has anything to do with it.”

@JodiSAnne added:

“The ANC’s welcoming red carpet for the despot is all too familiar and can never be ruled out or underestimated!”

