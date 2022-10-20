Self-proclaimed prophet Mboro visited Bokgabo Poo’s family and was allegedly disrespectful while talking to them

Paseka Motsoeneng allegedly praised the family of the alleged killer and was chased away by angry community members

Ntokozo Zikhali, who is accused of killing the little girl, faces numerous charges, including defeating the ends of justice

BENONI - Chaos erupted when “Prophet Mboro” visited Bokgabo Poo’s family and allegedly failed to be respectful. Wattville community members were forced to chase away Paseka Motsoeneng.

Self-proclaimed Prophet Mboro was chased away for allegedly being disrespectful to Bokgabo Poo's family. Image: @AntiAbuseSA & Jabu Kumalo

Four-year-old Bokgabo was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Ntokozo Zikhali. Following a wide search, her leg was found in a shallow grave.

The self-proclaimed prophet was also accused of praising Zikhali’s family and claimed that they would tithe large sums of money at his church. Bokgabo’s heartbroken family told TimesLIVE that despite the mother saying she was overwhelmed, Mboro forced her to talk to him.

The next day, he allegedly returned and offered to pray with the family, but they declined due to not finalising the burial arrangements. The family claimed that Mboro said the alleged killer was a “spiritual son”.

The self-proclaimed prophet upset the family when he allegedly offered to sponsor cars for them to go to court. When the community confronted him, Mboro allegedly distanced himself from Zikhali.

Zikhale faces numerous charges including, kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse, according to SowetanLIVE.

Citizens react to Bokgabo Poo’s death:

@FreddyAdam13 said:

“This was bound to happen, Mboro is using the Divine Name in vain. He’s followers will soon turn against him, watch the space. His other friend ran away in a suitcase, lol. Fugitive, buya!”

@jokerunl commented:

“He is following the trend. When Lesufi or Cele visits the family everything becomes ok mos.”

@KaizerMzobe3 posted:

“More fire is coming! What happened to fake Pastor Mboro in Wattville 2day is the beginning of what is going to happen to ANC in future. People are tired.”

