A disgraced mayor has made a disturbing comeback no one in South Africa saw coming

Jeffery Donson, convicted child rapist, has been re-elected as the mayor of the Kannaland municipality

Donson's re-election comes 10 months after he was ousted from the very same position because of his conviction for rape

CAPE TOWN - The municipality of Kannaland has handed the reign back to the disgraced mayor, Jeffery Donson, after several votes of no confidence unseated the current leadership.

A convicted child rapist Jeffery Donson has been re-elected as mayor of Kannaland. Image: Jeffery Donson/Facebook & Stock Image

Donson was ousted from the very position he now holds back in January 2022 when it emerged that he was convicted of the rape of a minor in 2008.

The disgraced mayor's return to power can be attributed to a motion of no confidence tabled by his party Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa), at a special council sitting in Calitzdorp on Friday, 21 October, IOL reported.

Four councillors from the Kannaland Independent party and Icosa attended the special council sitting. The African National Congress and democratic alliance didn't pitch, News24 reported.

Icosa didn't only gun for the mayoral position as Donson's party tabled motions against the mayor and municipal manager, achieving a complete overhaul of the top position.

Filling in the deputy mayor position is fellow convict Werner Meshoa also from Icosa, who was found guilty of fraud.

ANC member Cameron Dugmore pointed the finger at the DA, stating the party must take responsibility for the developments in the troubled municipality.

South Africans react to a rapist being reinstated on Kannaland council

South Africans are disturbed that a convicted child rapist could be given a seat at the table.

Here are some comments:

@IanCameron23 commented

"What example is this? A convicted rapist as mayor and a convicted fraudster with him. He was ousted for being a convicted child rapist and then reappointed 10 months later. Speechless."

@coachKarelV added:

"Well, that is the situation of our corrupt law system. Our country will never be better if our law system also does not radically change for the better."

@sawomenfb1 stated:

"Another dark day in South Africa."

@Guy41A claimed:

"Yoh....crime really pays in SA. Criminal country. To become President, became a convict at Robben Island. To become Mayor, be a child Rapist, to become Ministers, have fraud cases against you. Eish, marra..."

