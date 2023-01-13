Kanye West has allegedly exchanged vows with Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori, whom he has been dating

The rapper was also spotted rocking a ring while with her, although, they have not filed for a marriage certificate

According to reports, the wedding ring symbolises their commitment to each other and he treats her like a wifey

US rapper Kanye West has reportedly exchanged vows with a Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

It looks like Kanye West moved on from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after their divorce was made official.

The rapper, according to TMZ, married a Yeezy architect in a private wedding ceremony.

Who is the Yeezy architect Bianca Censori?

Bianca is an architectural designer for Yeezy and worked with the rapper and his company for years. The two have been spotted together and she recently changed her hair to blonde.

Kanye and the lady have not filed for a marriage certificate to make it legal.

The father of four has been spotted rocking a ring on his finger and according to TMZ, it is a symbol of their love and commitment.

How did Netizens react to Kanye West's private wedding?

Online users were shocked that there is still someone who wants to commit to a "problematic" Kanye. Peeps shared the following posts:

@ToiWeezy said:

"Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us."

@LadyBug8098 shared:

"#KanyeWest married a woman that strongly resembles Kim. I guess he has a type."

@daSleaze posted:

"Kanye West getting married to his architect designer actually makes more sense. She is probably the only person who understands him."

@SineNtombi_ replied:

"Anyone getting married to Kanye West knows exactly what they’re doing and they mustn’t play the victim down the line."

@CzarCule commented:

"Kanye West got married? Wasn't he just crying for Kim to take him back and reunite their family?"

@ItcheBrain wrote:

"Kanye West got married, proving once again that money causes blindness, definitely not love."

